Sense and Sensitivity: Christmas gifts for sensitive skin

You'd think beauty is a guaranteed crowd pleaser when it comes to Christmas gifts; whether you're panic-buying for Secret Santa or spoiling someone with what you think is a well-deserved pampering present, one of those Crimbo coffrets is a winner, right? Wrong, if anyone in said crowd happens to have sensitive skin...

A poll carried out earlier this year found that women throw away £676 million worth of Christmas and birthday beauty gifts a year, with the average woman binning two products; I'd bet my beloved beauty stash on a fair few of them being those with sensitive skin.

Smellies as they are so affectionately known are a great gift, designer skincare even better; but the fact is if the recipient's skin has a tendency to react then their face will be reacting to the overly fragranced surprise with a smile and the lie that it's just what they've always wanted.

So, to avoid any awkward unwrapping this year you have two choices: check what she already uses and loves and top her kit up (if she has a favourite perfume that's a sure winner) or try one of the below - my top picks from the brands I've found and loved this year. It's not risk-free, but it's better than that 3-for-2 set you had your eye on…

Pai Intensive Nourishing Facial Limited Edition Rosehip Collection