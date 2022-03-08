Imelda Burke: "I think cleansing is the most important step in your routine"

If there’s one thing I’ve learned in the years of writing this sensitive skin column, it’s that knowledge is everything. If I could somehow download the know-how of every skin expert I’ve been lucky enough to talk to into my own memory, I’m certain I’d never have a bad skin day again; because knowing formulas, ingredients and, most of all, your own skin inside and out is a surefire way to avoid reactions for good. Founder of Content Beauty & Wellbeing, Imelda Burke is one such expert whose brain I’d put on my list of downloads. Living with her own skin problems and then opening her Marylebone boutique of natural and organic beauty means she’s been there, tried that in terms of most sensitive skincare - and her understanding of natural ingredients is unparalleled and something I call on time and again when researching the latest products to hit my desk.

As of earlier this month, Imelda’s expertise was officially purchasable in the form of her first book, The Nature of Beauty - a trove of skincare geekery and an invaluable point of reference for anyone who wants a better understanding of their skin. I caught up with the debut author to find out about the book, her beauty regime and why she thinks we all need a bit more perspective… GTG: When did you decide to write the book and why? IB: I was approached by the Commissioning Editor, Laura Higginson at Ebury Press a couple of years ago about the idea of putting Content and what we are about into words – an extension of what we have always had on our blog. At the time there did seem to be a lack of beauty books that focused on a more natural ethos. One of my favourite books ‘ No More Dirty Looks ’ had been published in 2010 but not a lot since that combines a look at the industry with tips and brand recommendations. Over the years I have personally answered tens of thousands of questions from customers and beauty editors about natural skincare and spent nearly 10 years explaining why it is just as good (I think better!) than mainstream products. I thought it would be great to have all the research and experience in one easy to read place - as a starting point for people wanting to make the switch. It’s really the book I wished was around when I first started reading labels. I’ve had the pleasure of learning so much from our customers and brand founders that it is in essence a collection of all the best experience from around the world of natural beauty. I also wanted it to be a book that is treasured and handed down or gifted to people you love, so we tried to make it pretty too – the cover is by an artist who makes beautiful images of plants via x-ray.