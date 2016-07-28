The 8 best aftersuns for sensitive skin

1 / 9

The best after suns for sensitive skin

The problem with sun care for sensitive skin doesn't end at SPF. While protection is of course the most important factor, hydration and repair are key too; no matter how sensible you were with your sensitive-friendly sun cream.



Those with more sensitive skin are not only more susceptible to burning but the effects can be more damaging, due to the already weak barrier . Aesthetic Doctor and skin expert Dr Terry Loong explains: "The epidermis (outer layer of the skin) is the protective layer. This layer is compact, providing a barrier which has tight junctions between the cells, protecting the inner layers and avoiding evaporation of moisture or too quick an absorption. The barrier also protects the dermal layers from UV damage. The dermis is where the collagen, elastin and hydration is produced and direct damage to this layer can cause damage to the DNA of these skin-plumping, elastin- and hydration-producing cells, making your skin look old, tired and red.



"Sensitive skins normally have impaired barrier function i.e. the junctions are weak, hence chemicals, toxins or environmental triggers can enter the skin and triggering an immune reaction, causing redness, swelling, blistering or pain. This is when we see skin "react" and we label it "sensitive". Sensitive skins therefore risk damage from UV rays which could make them prematurely age."



Thankfully, after sun formulas tend to focus on calming and cooling, yet added preservatives and perfumes might make it into the mix - something that will only upset your already stressed out skin. Here's my edit of the best after suns for fragile skin; together with my list of the best sun creams and guide to SPF , that's your summer sorted.