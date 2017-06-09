The best body moisturisers for sensitive skin

1 / 13

Body lotions for sensitive skin

You have to look pretty hard to find a moisturiser that's not packed full of heavy perfumes or irritating chemicals. Sensitive types often have drier skin, too, so we need more than just a fruity lotion; we need skin-changing results, as Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting explains: "Sensitive skin needs ingredients that help maintain the skin's outer layer as a flexible-yet-effective barrier - which translates into healthy looking skin. We look for body products with a bit more oomph than facial products - it's about long-lasting hydration but also rapid absorption as no one likes the tacky factor of inelegant unguents - which means they simply don't get used."

So what should we be looking for? "I love shea butter - a lush and effective hydrator, locking moisture into the skin," Dr Bunting tells me. "It's also non-comedogenic so won't clog pores or promote body acne . I like safflower oil, which contains fatty acids that help reinforce skin barrier function. Oats are also very useful, especially if itching is an issue." I've tried everything from the fruit-filled body butters of my teens to the clinical-looking lotions that sit alongside the nappies in the chemist, but there are body moisturisers out there that cater for sensitive skin while also feeling good. Here's my pick of the best...

Getty Images