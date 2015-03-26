Sense and Sensitivity: The 6 best eye creams for sensitive skin

1 / 7

Eye Creams for Sensitive Skin

Eye cream is controversial. It’s the one product that brands are adamant should be gentle and kind to your skin as the area is so ‘delicate’; but my answer to that is, my whole face is delicate , so please don’t load up other creams with unnecessary ingredients just because it’s not for my eyes. I’d think the same even if I wasn’t sensitive of skin - why add anything that’s potentially irritant?

For those of us with sensitive skin it is extra important, of course, that eye cream, as much as any other lotion we use is not going to irritate. Do you even need a separate cream? Probably not, if your normal moisturiser is soothing on your skin and contains plenty of skin barrier-strengthening ingredients such as antioxidants and SPF; but if your eye area is either more or less dry than the rest of your face you might want to use something different.

With that in mind I’ve hunted high and low for effective eye creams that are suitable for the most sensitive - surprisingly, an easier task than other unctions thanks to the skincare brands’ awareness of thin, delicate skin. If only they could apply this thinking to the rest of our regime…

Getty Images

Struggling with your sensitive skin? Download my Beginner's Guide to Sensitive Skin now for 25 pages of expert advice, skin care routines, product recommendations and more