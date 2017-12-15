The best face oils for sensitive skin

1 / 9

The Best Face Oils

Everything needs hydration in the cold weather; chapped lips , dry elbows, sandpaper-like hands, scaly shins and did I mention the elbows? But it's my face that bothers me the most, the only time of year my cheeks feel less than soft and my forehead looks older than its years, giving my makeup an even tougher job to do with each bitterly cold morning that comes. It's in these cases that a good face oil comes into its own. "[Oils] are an alternative way to prevent water evaporating from the skin’s surface and many women enjoy the sensorial aspect of applying them," says Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Sam Bunting . "In addition, certain oils, like safflower oil, are rich in linoleic acid which are necessary for the manufacture of ceramides, an essential component of the skin’s barrier."



Though Dr Bunting warns those with oily/combination skin to generally steer clear, those with sensitivities can find a carefully-chosen oil soothing - it certainly helps me to face the day. Here are my pick of the best (used after you've cleansed with a gentle cleanser for sensitive skin , naturally). These have been nothing but helpful in getting my skin back to some kind of normality.