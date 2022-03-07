Sense and Sensitivity: The best fragrance-free products

I have a bone to pick with the beauty industry. Forget the labelling, the bold claims and whether the products we buy actually work - I want to look back at a product's history to the point where someone, somewhere decides they will market it to those with sensitive skin… and then fills it with fragrance. That person needs a reality check (and perhaps a different job).

Not everyone with sensitive skin will react to artificial fragrances, but still - it is the most common allergen found within cosmetics and can be potentially irritant, so why bother at all if sensitive types are your target audience? I'd much rather slather on a cream or serum with no scent whatsoever, safe in the knowledge that my skin won't be red and blotchy within seconds, than enjoy a scent for a few fleeting moments after putting it on. The idea of beauty and pampering may conjure up images of fragrant bubble baths and aromatic oils, but when your skin is as temperamental as the British weather, all you really want is trusted formulas that contain no nasties.

Next week marks the annual Allergy Awareness Week (28th April - 4th May), and considering that over 50 per cent of people suffer from some kind of skin sensitivity, it's a good time to look at t he ingredients that might be the root of the cause . Of course, labels are to blame too - boldly claiming something is suitable for sensitive skin when it's not fragrance-free is an oversight, in my view, and something I'd love to change.

"Originally the term 'parfum' was created to protect perfumery formulas, but these days it has become more of a labelling loophole,” explains organic expert and Pai Skincare founder Sarah Brown . “European legislation allows hundreds of cosmetic ingredients to be hidden under the term 'parfum', including major skin sensitisers like phthalates and even unrelated ingredients like preservatives. The only way for sensitive skin sufferers to know exactly what they're putting on their skin is to avoid products with 'parfum' listed in the ingredients list."

So, until the day the beauty boffins take note of our reactive needs, here are my top five fragrance-free products of the moment. It's a good place to start.

Green People Scent Free Shower Gel