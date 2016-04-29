The best micellar waters for sensitive skin

1 / 7

The best micellars for sensitive skin

I'll admit it: I love a micellar water. I use it daily as the first step in my routine, removing all my makeup before doing a full cleanse. Using 'micelles' (hence the name) - tiny cleansing molecules that act as a magnet in removing dirt and impurities - it's more effective than a face wipe (shudder) and contains fewer potential irritants; a no brainer if you have sensitive skin .

Most have no-rinse formulas, but as an ever thorough and sensitive girl, I prefer to do a cleanse afterwards so that I know there's nothing left behind - newer formulas do have skin-boosting ingredients such as hyaluronic acid though, so it's down to your preference. If you can go straight to your cream or balm cleanser, do, but for those who'd rather remove makeup swiftly first, here's my pick of the best micellar waters for troubled or sensitive skin.