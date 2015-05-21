1 / 10

The best shower gels for sensitive skin

Showers and baths are frankly very boring when you have sensitive skin . There are no bubbles, no bath bombs or ‘invigorating’ shower gels which claim to awaken your senses - because for we sensitive folk, they’d only awaken our reactive skin, giving the kind of tingling feeling that is not welcome whatsoever .

But of course showering is indeed a necessity and an everyday occurrence that you can’t get away from unless you wish to scare people off - plus, regular bathing can actually soothe the skin particularly if you stick to cooler temperatures. Never have a hot shower if you’re sensitive; you’ll just encourage the skin to become inflamed. It's also the one type of skin care that doesn't have to sink into your skin, so you can be a little more adventurous.

I’ve handpicked a few brands which allow for safe showering, whether delicately fragrant or reassuringly fragrance-free , in the hope of making it just a little more interesting when you step under the water…