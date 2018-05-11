1 / 21

The best sun creams for sensitive skin

Sun cream has always been a dilemma for me and my lifelong battle with sensitive skin , with holidays that are filled with heat rash and reactions instead of simply sun, sea, sand and sangria. Those of us who are sensitive need to shop carefully for our sun protection; whether it's avoiding fragrance , irritating preservatives or chemical filters, it's important to know exactly what you're buying. As for me, I tend to avoid all of the above - fragrance is one of the most common allergens, preservatives such as MI can hurt even the stronger of skin and chemical filters aren't recommended for the fragile. (See my guide to SPF ingredients for sensitive skin here .)

Sun cream should be no different to your skincare - don't simply buy what's on offer, look closer at the label and know what you'll be putting on your face and body. Luckily formulas are improving all the time and are increasingly taking our needs for gentle but high protection into consideration - which is why I'm regularly updating this edit of the best SPF for sensitive skin. Here are my favourites, both old and new...