Sense and Sensitivity: The experts’ edit of the best products for sensitive skin

The sensitive skin sufferer’s search for reliable skin care is a seemingly endless quest. There are aisles upon aisles of pharmacies and beauty stores to scour, and that’s only offline - when it comes to the internet you’re only a Google search away from thousands of options that might save your skin or sensitise it even more. Educating yourself and getting to know your ingredients, formulas and, ultimately, your skin is the key - but sometimes you just want to know which products you can almost certainly trust, without having nightmares post-application that you'll wake with a burning rash which a roomful of people can’t stop staring and pointing at (yes, this actually happened to me this week - I woke up rash-free, thank heavens). So, in the interest of uninterrupted sleep and better skin, I asked some of the best experts in the beauty industry what their standout, foolproof favourite product for sensitive skin would be and why… so add these to your shopping list and take a break from your beauty woes. Dr Sam Bunting, Cosmetic Dermatologist "I’d say that my favourite product for sensitive skin is Avene Recovery Cream. This preservative-free, fragrance-free, non-comedogenic moisturiser is a skin saviour for anyone with reactive skin. It’s cleverly formatted to maintain a sterile environment inside the packaging so preservatives aren’t necessary." See more of Dr Sam Bunting's top tips on her YouTube channel .



Imelda Burke, Founder of Content Beauty "As a child I had severe ichthyosis, a skin condition characterised by the skin replacing itself too quickly, resulting in extremely dry and scaly skin on my body. Bath time was tinted green with a medicated liquid, designed to soothe my irritated skin. In my late 20s when I decided to ditch this and the body cream the doctors prescribed, in a quest to go natural with my skincare choices, the search to find something that calmed my skin was a long one. Having tried every combination of body cream and oil over the past 10 years, the one product I am now never without is the Pai Comfrey and Calendula Calming Body Cream , £22; the combination of the two lead ingredients plus echium which is super high in omega-3 seems to be the perfect combination to stop my skin crawling half way through the day."

Dr Rachael Eckel, cosmetic dermatologist "Barrier function is paramount and achieved by using a serum rich in lipid fractions such as ceramides. My favourite product for sensitive skin is ZO Skin Health Ossential Daily Power Defense , £113, because it provides anti-inflammatory activity, antioxidant benefit, melanocyte stabilization, and DNA repair/protection. Together, these will increase the skin‘s resistance to UV light, and the subsequent inflammation induced."

Dr Stefanie Williams, specialist dermatologist "To use the correct cleanser in sensitive skin is crucial, yet often overlooked. Two of my favourite cleansers for (true!) sensitive skin are: " Avene's Extremely Gentle Gel Cleanser , £10.50. It's extremely non-irritating (so much so that you don't even have to rinse it off necessarily, although I would strongly recommend rinsing with water - I am not an advocate of waterless cleansing!), yet cleanses reasonably thoroughly. "I also really like La Roche-Posay's Toleriane Cleanser , £11 for sensitive skin, as it cleanses very gently and contains only hypoallergenic ingredients. However, these are only suitable for 'sensitive skin' without breakouts! If the skin feels very sensitive, yet the person also suffers with breakouts, then this might be rosacea rather than simple 'sensitive skin' and a different regime is needed."

Lorraine Dallmeier, Biologist and Founder of Formula Botanica "My number one product would be Lyonsleaf’s Calendula Cream , £8.99, which includes 2% calendula extract. Calendula is a well-known anti-inflammatory and skin soothing herb, so would be a great choice for anyone who is experiencing flare-ups or problems. A little goes a long way with this product and from a formulation point of view, its simplicity is beautiful and very effective."

Dr Maryam Zamani, cosmetic doctor "If I had to recommend only one product, I would recommend Neostrata Sheer Physical Protection , £34, for sensitive skin types. It is a lightweight, mineral sunscreen with excellent broad spectrum UVA and UVB protection that is formulated with antioxidants. Everyone should wear sun protection daily, so this is a must-use product."