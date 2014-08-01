Sense and Sensitivity: Top 10 travel sized beauty kits for sensitive skin

1 / 11

Miniature beauty products for sensitive skin

I envy those who are able to 'pack light'. In fact, forget envy - it's more like awe. How do they do it? Particularly, of course, when it comes to beauty; my summer holiday packing list is 80 per cent product, 15 per cent clothes, five per cent whatever else I grab in a panic before I'm dragged off to the airport.



I without a doubt use more products in the hot weather. With more skin on show, I not only slather on more body lotion than usual but there's also the exfoliating, the moisturiser , the sun cream , the after sun cream , the tinted SPF foundation , the prickly heat soothers … followed of course by my makeup bag which is always that much more full and exciting at the promise of more social events than there are days in the week for.



It's all rather endless, which doesn't bode well for my suitcase come holiday time, as I can't simply buy the generic miniatures like everyone else (try and find a sensitive skin-friendly miniature in Boots or Superdrug - it's not possible). I have been known to tip the scales when it comes to the dreaded check-in weigh in (I fear this more than weighing myself), and though, naturally, I blame the style of my suitcase to all within hearing distance, secretly I know it's probably because I added a few face creams too many before sitting on top of it to close the damn thing.



Thankfully, though, the sensitive skin brands I've come to know and love are on the case (sorry). With awkward skincare choices making travelling somewhat of a nightmare, they're now coming to my rescue with luggage-friendly sizes and handy travel kits so I can look after my skin no matter where I am, nor how small my bag. Here are my first class favourites - who knows, with these I might even become a member of the 'packing light' club…

