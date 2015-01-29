Sense and Sensitivity: Whole Foods - the destination for natural beauty
Natural beauty finds for sensitive skin
Walk into a beauty store as someone with
sensitive skin
and you’ll feel instantly overwhelmed - where to start? Aisles and aisles of exciting looking products all pose a threat to your fragile, often irritated skin and so browsing becomes more of a frantic search through labels and ingredients lists to garner which products are safe. If you love beauty and skincare, it’s a disappointing experience rather than a dream shopping trip.
Of course, there are a few exceptions; one being Whole Foods Market, the organic superstore that promises good clean fun in food and beauty forms. Organic beauty isn’t necessarily the failsafe answer for sensitive skin (indeed, some naturals are just as harsh as synthetic chemicals), but it can be a good place to start if you’re not sure what you’re reacting to - pick wisely and you can find some of the most gentle yet effective products on the market.
Still not sure where to start? Whole Foods Market is having a February sale of 25% off selected facial skincare
and as a GTG reader you get an exclusive preview if you sign up here
) - here’s my pick of the best finds for soothing sensitive skin…
Pai Echium & Argan Eye Cream
£27.99
Look after tired eyes all year round with this superbly gentle yet effective eye cream from the organic, sensitive skin-friendly brand, Pai Skincare. Containing echium seed extract which holds an abundance of omegas 3 and 6, the buttery cream helps to condition the skin to an all-round healthier texture while comforting dry or damaged skin. With the regenerative properties of rosehip and an expert blend of natural oils, the anti-inflammatory formula is ideal for those with fragile eyes.
REN Evercalm Anti-Redness Serum
With sensitive skin, you want more than just a product that won’t cause reactions - you want one which will help to prevent them or calm them, too. REN’s Evercalm range is incredibly soothing for those with mildly distressed skin - in particular, this redness-reducing serum is an anti-inflammatory hero for those with hyperpigmentation or constant redness. With a delicate orange flower water scent (all natural, of course) and hyaluronic acid for extra hydration, the creamy formula is a real comfort when skin is playing up.£27.99
Dr. Scheller Jojoba and Schisandra Serum
Packaged in a very medical-looking bottle with a glass dropper, this is one of my favourite finds (if you can ignore the small amount of fragrance in the ingredients list). A rich, oily serum, this cloudy formula looks a little ominous but once on the skin it sinks in immediately to leave it feeling ridiculously soft. With cotton flower extract and jojoba oil, it’s soothing on reddened skin and conditions the surface to reduce dryness and irritation.£15.99
Trilogy Very Gentle Moisturising Cream
A great daily moisturiser for those with sensitive skin, this cream from Trilogy’s gentle range is fragrance-free and has no essential oils. With calendula and chamomile to calm and nourish, it offers comfort to sensitised and irritated skin while leaving it softer and more supple. A must for everyday skincare, the pump lid keeps it extra safe from any kind of contamination so you know you’re in good hands.£24.49
Antipodes Saviour Skin Balm
This is one of those multi-tasking gems which, once you have it, you wonder how you ever did without it. Use on chapped lips, dry elbows and cracked heels, sore skin post-shaving and even grazes - the naturally active balm is packed with oils, cocoa butter and shea butter to soothe and protect. Vinanza grapeseed extract and tea tree oil are the active ingredients at play here so do patch test first if you’re sensitive, but the calendula, chamomile and beeswax work their magic too and I had no issues with it. The packaging is adorable, too - a traditional looking tin which will last and last.£29.99
Nourish Relax Soothing Toning Mist
£10.99
Fast becoming one of my favourite organic brands, Nourish's Relax range for sensitive skin is a real treat and this tonic is no exception. Hydrating and refreshing, the hint of lavender soothes the senses while the mist helps to settle down any skin complaints or irritation. Spritz on after cleansing and follow with your usual moisturiser for an extra boost.
