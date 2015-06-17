Shake up your skincare regime for summer with 20% off at Elemis

17 June 2015
gtg-elemis-main

With the shift in seasons comes an urge to change up your skincare and luckily Elemis are here to lend a helping hand…

Leading the way in beauty brilliance for the last 25 years, Elemis  harnesses the powers of science and nature to create award winning skincare. The British brand is loved by celebrities and beauty editors alike and now they’re offering you the chance to get some beauty booty at a wallet friendly price.

Simply purchase any full size Elemis product , enter ELEGTG20 at the checkout, and receive 20% off and free standard UK shipping.

The only question that remains is: what will you choose? Will you grab yourself the cult classic Pro Collagen Marine Cream , pick up the  Advanced Brightening Even Tone Serum  (a Get The Gloss favourite) or treat yourself post workout with the Aching Muscle Super Soak ?

Plus, not that you need much more persuasion, but if you spend over £30 before the end of June you will receive two free deluxe samples as well.

Happy shopping!

Terms and conditions:

  • Offer vaild until the 31st July.
  • Offer only valid on full-size ELEMIS products.
  • Not valid on travel sizes, collections or vouchers.
  • Cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer, or exchanged, refunded or transferred.
  • No cash alternative available.


