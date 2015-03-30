Sharon Stone: the new face of Restylane fillers and Skinboosters

Ayesha Muttucumaru 30 March 2015
gtg-daily-gloss-sharon-stone

The Hollywood actress has been unveiled as the first global celebrity to feature in a campaign for aesthetic treatments

How do the A-list stay looking young, no matter their age? In a new, refreshingly honest campaign, Sharon Stone has partnered with dermatology company Galderma to demonstrate the natural-looking results of Restylane fillers and Restylane Skinboosters. It’s the first time a global star has featured in a campaign for aesthetic treatments.

Developed to challenge notions of the more extreme and unnatural results that such treatments have often been associated with in the past, the initiative aims to build people’s trust in these particular anti-ageing techniques by seeing them in real-life, rather than just a photograph.

Sharon Stone, said: “I am excited about Galderma’s new and innovative aesthetic techniques to create natural-looking results. I am looking forward to working with the company to make aesthetic treatments more accepted.”

MORE GLOSS: Beauty and botox - 10 anti-ageing skincare tips you need to know

Recent research by Galderma found that almost nine out of ten patients (87.1%) choose aesthetic treatments for a feel-good boost as they head into middle age. Yet people want realistic-looking results, with 51.1% of practitioners saying their patients only want to look younger by 5 years or less.

Anne-Sophie Copin, Global Head of Skin Rejuvenation Aesthetics & Corrective, Galderma, said: “Almost 70% of the practitioners we work with reported that their patients most fear looking unnatural. We want to shine a light on the subtle and natural-looking results of Restylane fillers and Restylane Skinboosters and, because we know it is hard for people to trust an image, we will demonstrate results people can trust, in a real-life format. We hope to challenge outdated perceptions and empower more people to make an informed decision.”

For more information on the Proof In Real Life campaign, visit www.proofirl.com .

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @ayesha_muttu .



You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Explore More