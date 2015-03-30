Sharon Stone: the new face of Restylane fillers and Skinboosters

How do the A-list stay looking young, no matter their age? In a new, refreshingly honest campaign, Sharon Stone has partnered with dermatology company Galderma to demonstrate the natural-looking results of Restylane fillers and Restylane Skinboosters. It’s the first time a global star has featured in a campaign for aesthetic treatments.

Developed to challenge notions of the more extreme and unnatural results that such treatments have often been associated with in the past, the initiative aims to build people’s trust in these particular anti-ageing techniques by seeing them in real-life, rather than just a photograph.

Sharon Stone, said: “I am excited about Galderma’s new and innovative aesthetic techniques to create natural-looking results. I am looking forward to working with the company to make aesthetic treatments more accepted.”

Recent research by Galderma found that almost nine out of ten patients (87.1%) choose aesthetic treatments for a feel-good boost as they head into middle age. Yet people want realistic-looking results, with 51.1% of practitioners saying their patients only want to look younger by 5 years or less.

Anne-Sophie Copin, Global Head of Skin Rejuvenation Aesthetics & Corrective, Galderma, said: “Almost 70% of the practitioners we work with reported that their patients most fear looking unnatural. We want to shine a light on the subtle and natural-looking results of Restylane fillers and Restylane Skinboosters and, because we know it is hard for people to trust an image, we will demonstrate results people can trust, in a real-life format. We hope to challenge outdated perceptions and empower more people to make an informed decision.”

