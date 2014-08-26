Battle hostile weather with this multitasking moisturiser

26 August 2014
this-works-in-transit-2

From harsh winds to strong sunrays, This Works in transit skin defence protects you from the wrath of Mother Nature

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Whether it’s the weather's undecided temperature, aggressive central heating or damaging air pollution (need we remind you how bad Oxford Circus is for your skin ), we’re subject to a long list of environmental conditions that play havoc with our skin.

This Works in transit skin defence works to provide a protective layer to fight off sun damage and dehydration with a rich blend of antioxidants. It contains Bio Boost, This Works’s unique blend of antioxidant plant oils to regulate the skin’s moisture levels, hyaluronic acid to support collagen synthesis and plump the skin to retain its youth, and Vitamin E to reduce symptoms of sensitive skin.

Though despite its impressive list of ingredients, it’s the addition of SPF 30 that tips this product further into our list of winners. As that shocking Thomas Leveritt video showed us , it’s extremely important to wear sun protection everyday – even if you’re not in direct sunlight - and you can guarantee your face will be safe with a slather of this. The in transit skin defence also stretches its multitasking functions to keep you moisturised, as well as battle everyday stresses, maintain the skin’s natural balance and ward off signs of ageing. An every day essential - for your skin’s sake.

This Works in transit skin defence, usually £29 but on sale for £26.10, available  here


You may also like

How to do a blue smokey eye with Mary Greenwell
The best ways to recover after intense exercise
The pre-holiday work checklist: 8 points to cover before you leave
3 quick and easy five minute breakfast recipes


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Vila satin midi skirt, was £24 now £19.50
Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara, £19
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Shampoo, £50.99
Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer, £25
Sweaty Betty All Day High-Waisted Gym Leggings was £90 now £36
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope, £22

More Gloss

Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
TikTok-hyped Bubble skincare sells a moisturiser every 10 seconds - and it's now available at Boots
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Explore More