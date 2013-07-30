Shiseido launches AW13 collection

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Make-up First up there’s the new range of Sheer and Perfect Foundations, £29 (out on the 5th of September). With a silky smooth texture providing a healthy-looking, dewy finish, they fall somewhere between a foundation and a CC cream. Designed for the “elimination of colour noise” (we love this description, btw), they do just that by essentially neutralising red, brown or black tones in your skin so that your true colour comes through.

Look out for the addition of 10 new shades to their moisturising and nourishing collection of Perfect Rouge lip colours, £22 (available in October). Created by make-up supremo and Fashion Week regular Dick Page, these lipsticks plump, smooth and enhance courtesy of hydrating hyaluronic acid and a volumising oil too. Be sure to snap up Harmony and Showgirl in particular, which were used by the man himself at the Narciso Rodriguez and Band of Outsiders AW13 shows respectively.

To give your pout some extra punch, we love the six new shades of the intensely creamy Lacquer Rouge, £23.50 (out in October). High-shine and high-glamour, just apply a slick for instant va-va-voom. Our personal favourite? It’s a close call but Sanguine might be the winner. It was used by Dick at the Marc by Marc Jacobs AW13 show where the concept was to “Keep them beautiful but make sure they have enough of an edge that they belong in the world of Marc by Marc Jacobs”. MORE GLOSS: The beach glam beauty kit

For show-stopping, long-lasting eye colour, perhaps try out one of the new Luminizing Satin Eye Colours, £35 (out in October). Available in three different combinations, fans can either opt for the dramatic green hues of Lido, the burned sunset tones of Into the Woods or the subtle, muted shades of Nude. Team with the new Eyebrow Styling Compact, £25 to complete the look for super-groomed, super-polished brows.

Fragrance We loved the light fresh scents of ZenSun EDT Fraiche this summer, but come October we’ll be sure to rock their new Zen Gold Elixir EDP, £59 - a warmer, richer rendition containing notes of vanilla and magnolia, encased in an elegant, Japanese Sumi brushwork golden bottle.

Skin Inspired by Swiss Hyaluronic Acid injections, Shiseido’s new Bio-Performance Super Corrective Eye Cream, £56 (available from the 5th of September) claims to provide noticeable results in just 1 day and a distinct improvement after 3 weeks. How, you ask? By plumping skin from within, boosting the skin’s capacity for maintaining elasticity and promoting the production and prevention in the reduction of hyaluronic acid. Does it live up to the claims though? We’ll be sure to let you know…