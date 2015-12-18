Shopping for a sensitive sleeper? We have the perfect gift…

Ayesha Muttucumaru 18 December 2015
holistic-eye-mask

The gift of a good night’s sleep: is there anything better? Holistic Silk has the perfect Christmas present idea courtesy of its range of limited edition Eye Masks

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

If all your loved one wants for Christmas this year is to get that little bit closer to achieving their full 8 hours, we have just the gift idea certain to make time stand still: a Holistic Silk Eye Mask.

A bedfellow like no other, it’s become our newfound ally for warding off all manner of night time distractions. Impenetrable but comfortable, long gone are the days of unsightly mask-related rings around the eyes and hair tugging elastic bands - its super soft cotton velvet body, silky ties and supersized shape that rests on the cheekbones and forehead (instead of just the eyes) mean that the only mark this mask will leave is the unmistakable spring in their step left from a good night’s sleep.

Filled with pure dried lavender to provide a subtle and soothing fragrance to calm frazzled nerves at the end of a long day, and adorned with a variety of limited edition prints, this is one fashion forward sleep accessory that is quite simply the stuff of dreams.

Holistic Silk Limited Edition Eye Masks are £46 and are available to  buy online here .

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @Ayesha_Muttu .

Like this? Sign up for our newsletters to receive similar content to your inbox


You may also like

The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
The menopause skincare ranges we really rate
Glossy Picks: Ready for a refresh? New season beauty buys we've tested and loved


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

New Look zebra print midi dress, £29.99
Nutramedix Takuna, £72
Le Labo Deodorant, £25
Stradivarius denim maxi skirt with side split, £29.99
Balance Me Moisture Rich Face Cream, £26
Classic Football Shirts It’s Coming Home Football Scarf, £15

More Gloss

Makeup
15 of the best skin tints for the perfect no-makeup makeup look
Beauty
The best budget mascaras for under £12
Beauty
Glossier is launching in Sephora UK and these are the 5 products you need to buy now
Skin
The best new and classic cleansing balms for your skin type and budget
Beauty
Glossy Picks: new end-of-summer must-have beauty buys
Skin
'I booked a post-summer mole check and I’m so glad I did
Beauty
Everything our health and fitness editor tried - and rated - this week
Beauty
10 of the best gradual tans for a gorgeous glow
Explore More