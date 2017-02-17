Should we really be ‘exercising’ our faces?

Whether you spend your weekends downward dogging or could do Hundreds for days, most of us have dabbled in a bit of yoga or pilates, but of late exercises inspired by those carried out on the mat have been migrating to the face. Holding facial expressions in the style of yoga poses and adopting Pilates inspired facial massage moves are becoming increasingly popular in the skincare arena, with masterclasses held via Skype and spas framing facial treatments in a ‘warm-up’, ‘workout’ and ‘stretch’ context. Is facial stretching, kneading and posing the next step in an altogether more relaxed skincare regime (the botox backlash), or could facial ‘exercising’ be causing unnecessary wear and tear? We weigh up benefits and drawbacks of getting physical with your face…

Pros

Facial yoga has stood the test of time. Facialist Abigail James thinks that the current interest in a more holistic approach to wellbeing has triggered a resurgence in interest in yogic facial techniques:

“The trend has been around for a long time; more than a few decades! It’s becoming ever more popular as we are looking for a combined approach to keeping of faces looking young and fresh.”

“The idea behind facial yoga is to work through a series of ‘expressions’ to firm and lengthen facial muscles, but to reap any benefits you need to be doing it correctly ( see Abigail’s beginner’s guide videos here for starters ).”

There’s a lot to be said for actually breathing. Seems simple, but many of us are short changing ourselves on deep breathing front , often due to elevated stress levels or ingrained habits, and this can have a knock on effect on our skin. Abigail recommends borrowing savasana style routines and applying them to your skincare regime:

“Yogic breathing immediately makes the shoulders drop and the face relax. An increased intake of oxygen, which of course all cells require, lowers stress levels and balances the heart rate. There is a huge connect between stress and an increased rate of skin aging as well as acne, so yogic breathing can be a great way to soothe both mind and body, plus it costs nothing.”

“In a nutshell, never underestimate the link between the wellbeing of the body and mind with the vibrancy of the skin, mental balance, reduced stress levels and increased oxygen flow. They are all crucial to healthy skin.”

Pilates and yoga inspired massage can make all the difference. Circulation-boosting massage can enhance the appearance of the skin from the get-go (holler rosy glow), and even facilitate the action of skincare products. For Abigail, it’s a vital component to a good facial:

“A facial from a professional can be a little like a well thought out class- there’s a structured process that you go through and each stage has its benefits. Starting with a cleanse is key, but following up by softening the neck and shoulder muscles with massage before anything else helps the head and neck to drain better, making what you then do on the face more effective.”

Dermatologist Dr Stefanie Williams agrees that drainage massage techniques have their place in a skincare regime:

“The only facial massage technique that I am quite fond of is lymphatic drainage massage. Lymph is a fluid that flows in a complex system of lymph vessels, carrying away waste from our tissues; a very important job. We have lymph vessels all over our body, but it’s a completely separate system to our blood vessels, and it was discovered much later.”

Dr Stefanie has devised the only dermatology grade facial in the UK currently using lymphatic drainage massage- the Fit Skin Forever facial is non-invasive yet regenerative, combining everything you'd expect from a superior in-clinic facial (advanced microdermabrasion, gentle peel and a go with the frankly incredible 'Hydrafacial' machine) with firming, de-puffing massage. Lymphatic drainage massage is also key component of many newly launched holistic treatments that aim to address stress in addition to skin issues. The Bamford Bespoke Facial , £85 for 60 minutes, aims to release facial tension by way of yogic breathing, lymphatic drainage massage and the application of cooling jade stones, not to mention a treatment room filled with Palo Santo wood embers to calm your nerves on arrival. Décleor Facial Pilates , £75 for 1 hour 15 minutes, was designed by massage specialist Chiro Shigeta to lift, stimulate circulation and drain lymph tissue, following the principles of a warmup, workout and stretch in terms of massage style and intensity, combined with a back massage for ultimate wellbeing feels.