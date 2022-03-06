I tried using a brush to apply my moisturiser and this is what happened

Ayesha Muttucumaru 20 July 2018
header-real-techniques

If Real Techniques says it’s worth doing, there must be something to it. I put the brand’s Prep + Prime set of skincare brushes to the test to see if it’s worth adding to your toolbox

If you were to raid my makeup brush  pot, you’d see one brand pop up time and time again. Real Techniques.

From their super soft PowderBleu brushes  to their Filtered Face Set, they’re hard to beat when it comes to variety and value for money. However, I recently found out that there was one hidden gem in their portfolio which seemed to have escaped my notice, one that offered a distinct point of difference to the rest of their products - the brand’s Prep + Prime Set, £19.99, a four-piece kit that’s designed to be used to apply your skincare, not your makeup.

Ask any makeup artist and they’ll say how pivotal skincare is in the makeup process. However, do you really need a brush to create the perfect canvas? Kylie Jenner would say yes. A few years ago, she shared a makeup tutorial on her website where she used a £78 Artis Oval Brush to apply her moisturiser. Quite the investment. However, at £19.99, Real Techniques provides a more affordable alternative.

What you’re getting

Created to cover a range of skincare bases including de-puffing and exfoliation , the kit claims that its collection of brushes helps create a smoother surface for better makeup application. Inside you’ll find a Prep Brush for mess-free application of moisturisers, serums, primers and masks; a Dry Facial Brush with a bumpy bristle head to gently exfoliate; a cooling Under Eye Reviver and a Lip Exfoliating Brush.

The verdict

The Prep Brush was the one that I was most intrigued by and was particularly looking forward to testing. While it was good at evenly distributing my moisturiser, it took much longer for it to sink in compared to when I use my fingers (which I eventually used anyway to hurry it along a little). So from a practical perspective, I wasn’t convinced. I’d be more inclined to use it to apply a face mask, where the need for speedy absorption is less pressing. It also works great with a primer too.

Next up, the Dry Facial Brush. This is the first time dry face brushing has made its way into my exfoliation routine. A weekly AHA  chemical exfoliant is usually my product of choice in this regard. I was pleasantly surprised by the results though. Using long upwards strokes, it certainly got the circulation going and created a healthy-looking glow. However, I wouldn’t use it every time I apply my makeup as it was a little abrasive on my skin, but it was interesting nonetheless.

My favourite tools in the kit though were the Under Eye Reviver and Lip Exfoliating Brush. Designed to be used with your eye cream, the dome-shaped cooling Reviver was the perfect wake-up-call for my puffy eyes  first thing in the morning. The massage was blissful. And using the Lip Exfoliating Brush with my lip balm was a great way to buff and smooth my flake-prone lips and create the perfect base for my lipstick. I would happily add these to the list of tools I use and wash on the reg.

While my daily face moisturiser routine may not have hugely benefited from the new additions, I can certainly say that my eye and lip care ones have.

Real Techniques Prep + Prime Set, £19.99.  Buy online here .

Read more: How to clean your makeup brushes

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


You may also like

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Glossy Picks: our latest beauty and wellness favourites tried and tested

Glossy Picks: New beauty and wellness launches May 2022


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Explore More