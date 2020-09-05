The cream that's here to brighten post-summer skin

5 September 2020
skin-doctors

If you're looking to banish pigmentation and dark patches for a brighter more even complexion, Skin Doctors has a powerful solution

As the summer draws to a close and tans fade as fast as holiday memories, many of us notice our skin texture looking a little more uneven, with dark spots starting to show.

There are a number of factors at play, that can cause the skin to overproduce its natural pigment, known as melanin. Melanin is responsible for our skin tone and our tan, but it can also cluster into annoying brown spots that can make skin look dull and uneven.

Sun exposure is the prime culprit – we accumulate more of these 'age spots' as we get older. Hormonal changes such as the contraceptive pill or pregnancy can bring them about too. And then there are the dark marks left behind after a spot, a cut or insect bite, known as post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Anyone can be affected although darker skin tones are particularly susceptible.

How can you treat pigmentation and improve the appearance of your skin? SD White & Bright  from Skin Doctors  is a clinically-proven vegan treatment cream designed to lighten pigmentation, promoting an even skin tone and improving firmness.

How to use it? It's important first to do a patch test on a small area that you want to treat. Wait 24 hours and then if you have not experienced any sensitivity, massage it onto forehead, cheeks and chin twice a day avoiding the eye and mouth areas. Or you can use it topically on any area you need to treat (that pesky mosquito-bite scar, it's coming for you).

How does it work? The active ingredient is a compound called ß-White, which decreases melanin synthesis by 79 per cent, according to Skin Doctors. Vitamin E helps repair past sun damage as well as protecting against future damage, while also being a great moisturiser. Meanwhile, phyllanthus emblica, or Indian gooseberry adds extra anti-oxidant protection and lactic acid hydrates the skin to help improve the appearance of fine lines.

When you're using the product (and just anyway, to protect the skin from UV rays) be sure to keep your face, or any other treated areas, well protected with a broad spectrum suncream. SPF 50 is always a safe bet.

How soon should you see results? According to Skin Doctors, you should start to see improvements within just a matter of weeks, seeing an overall brightening effect on the skin.

Want to try it for yourself? SD White and Bright, 50ml costs £21.99 from  skindoctors.co.uk

Written in partnership with Skin Doctors.


