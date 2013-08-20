Skincare for the young

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

In September, a new range of skin saviours will be hitting the beauty scene from Japanese beauty brand Shiseido . IBUKI (meaning inner strength) is a collection created specifically to fix the most common skin problems experienced by 20 to 30 year olds, and to counteract the complexion-sapping consequences of their particular lifestyles. Think late nights, imbalanced diets, disturbed sleep... we could go on but this particular 27 year old health and, ahem, beauty writer is starting to feel a little sheepish. So how exactly are our current work-hard, play-hard daily routines starting to wreak havoc on our skin? Well, here’s the bad news. Due to our increasingly complicated lifestyles, Shiseido found that women between the ages of 25 and 35 are more susceptible to skin dysfunctions than older women. The good news? IBUKI promises to counteract this by increasing moisture levels, gently removing dead skin cells, increasing cells’ resilience and all in all better equipping young skin with the tools it needs to combat this new wave of existential nasties. Comprising of a choice of seven products to suit any skin type, the 3-step programme contains a bevy of ingredients to smooth, soften and scrub uneven, dull-looking skin that’s sending out a serious skincare SOS. We particularly like the quick to lather, creamy-textured Gentle Cleanser, £29 (for normal to dry skin), the skin priming Softening Concentrate, £23 and the lightweight and hydrating Refining Moisturizer, £42. Hard-working without feeling at all harsh or abrasive, this collection really made an improvement in our skin’s overall radiance.

In an industry that can at times be as confusing as it is comprehensive, the beauty shelves at our local Boots can sometimes seem like an overwhelming wilderness of anti-ageing lotions and potions. So to help in your quest for the best products to resolve your specific twenty-something skin dilemma, here are some of the other ranges that we’d recommend that are all no-nonsense and no-fuss. The way it should be, if you ask us. L’Oréal Paris Skin Perfection from £3.33, www.boots.com Proving that good quality skincare needn’t break the bank, L’Oréal Paris has just added to this range which was specifically created for under-35s. Designed to improve skin tone, reduce the appearance of pores and increase overall smoothness, it claims to ‘#PixelPerfect’ your skin. We particularly like the Advanced Correcting Serum , £13.33, and would say it’s best suited for normal to oily skins. Clarins Daily Energizers from £12, www.clarins.co.uk Targeted at women in their teens to their early 20s, this range comprises of a refreshing Wake-up Booster , £16.50, moisturising Daily Energizer Cream , £21, Cream-Gel , £21, and revitalising Cleansing Gel , £12. Great for helping skin rediscover some of its former ‘zing’, the range provides the perfect early morning alarm for skin that looks like it’s been repeatedly hitting the snooze button. ARK Age Prepare