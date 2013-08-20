Skincare for the young

Skincare is no longer one size fits all - Ayesha Muttucumaru looks at the ranges that cater for younger skin
In September, a new range of skin saviours will be hitting the beauty scene from Japanese beauty brand Shiseido . IBUKI (meaning inner strength) is a collection created specifically to fix the most common skin problems experienced by 20 to 30 year olds, and to counteract the complexion-sapping consequences of their particular lifestyles. Think late nights, imbalanced diets, disturbed sleep... we could go on but this particular 27 year old health and, ahem, beauty writer is starting to feel a little sheepish.
So how exactly are our current work-hard, play-hard daily routines starting to wreak havoc on our skin? Well, here’s the bad news. Due to our increasingly complicated lifestyles, Shiseido found that women between the ages of 25 and 35 are more susceptible to skin dysfunctions than older women. The good news? IBUKI promises to counteract this by increasing moisture levels, gently removing dead skin cells, increasing cells’ resilience and all in all better equipping young skin with the tools it needs to combat this new wave of existential nasties.
Comprising of a choice of seven products to suit any skin type, the 3-step programme contains a bevy of ingredients to smooth, soften and scrub uneven, dull-looking skin that’s sending out a serious skincare SOS.
We particularly like the quick to lather, creamy-textured Gentle Cleanser, £29 (for normal to dry skin), the skin priming Softening Concentrate, £23 and the lightweight and hydrating Refining Moisturizer, £42. Hard-working without feeling at all harsh or abrasive, this collection really made an improvement in our skin’s overall radiance.
In an industry that can at times be as confusing as it is comprehensive, the beauty shelves at our local Boots can sometimes seem like an overwhelming wilderness of anti-ageing lotions and potions. So to help in your quest for the best products to resolve your specific twenty-something skin dilemma, here are some of the other ranges that we’d recommend that are all no-nonsense and no-fuss. The way it should be, if you ask us.
L’Oréal Paris Skin Perfection
from £3.33, www.boots.com
Proving that good quality skincare needn’t break the bank, L’Oréal Paris has just added to this range which was specifically created for under-35s. Designed to improve skin tone, reduce the appearance of pores and increase overall smoothness, it claims to ‘#PixelPerfect’ your skin. We particularly like the Advanced Correcting Serum , £13.33, and would say it’s best suited for normal to oily skins.
Clarins Daily Energizers
from £12, www.clarins.co.uk
Targeted at women in their teens to their early 20s, this range comprises of a refreshing Wake-up Booster , £16.50, moisturising Daily Energizer Cream , £21, Cream-Gel , £21, and revitalising Cleansing Gel , £12. Great for helping skin rediscover some of its former ‘zing’, the range provides the perfect early morning alarm for skin that looks like it’s been repeatedly hitting the snooze button.
ARK Age Prepare
from £22, shop.arkskincare.com
Formulated to address the skincare woes of women in their teens to their early 30s, this antioxidant-rich, protective and preventative range gives skin a gentle yet effective helping-hand. Our star picks are the blemish-busting Skin Purifying Masque , £25 and deep-cleaning and non-drying Skin Clear Cleanser , £22.
Elemis Freshskin range
from £6, www.timetospa.co.uk
Ideal for the whole spectrum from teens right up to 25 year olds, this great collection of skin brighteners is brilliant for nurturing young skin and encouraging good skincare habits. For a taster, try out the Freshskin Discovery Kit , £19.90. Our particular favourites are the Peachy Perfect Gentle Face Wash , £12, and Skin Glow Exfoliating Face Wash , £12- despite waving goodbye to the 25 ship a couple of years ago, this Features Assistant may have been guilty of pinching her 23 year old sister’s bottles from time to time. Let’s just hope she never reads this…
Shiseido IBUKI will be available from the 5th of September from House of Fraser and www.houseoffraser.co.uk