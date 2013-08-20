Skincare for the young

Ayesha Muttucumaru 20 August 2013
twenties-skincare-main

Skincare is no longer one size fits all - Ayesha Muttucumaru looks at the ranges that cater for younger skin

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

In September, a new range of skin saviours will be hitting the beauty scene from Japanese beauty brand Shiseido . IBUKI (meaning inner strength) is a collection created specifically to fix the most common skin problems experienced by 20 to 30 year olds, and to counteract the complexion-sapping consequences of their particular lifestyles. Think late nights, imbalanced diets, disturbed sleep... we could go on but this particular 27 year old health and, ahem, beauty writer is starting to feel a little sheepish.

So how exactly are our current work-hard, play-hard daily routines starting to wreak havoc on our skin? Well, here’s the bad news. Due to our increasingly complicated lifestyles, Shiseido found that women between the ages of 25 and 35 are more susceptible to skin dysfunctions than older women. The good news? IBUKI promises to counteract this by increasing moisture levels, gently removing dead skin cells, increasing cells’ resilience and all in all better equipping young skin with the tools it needs to combat this new wave of existential nasties.

Comprising of a choice of seven products to suit any skin type, the 3-step programme contains a bevy of ingredients to smooth, soften and scrub uneven, dull-looking skin that’s sending out a serious skincare SOS.

We particularly like the quick to lather, creamy-textured Gentle Cleanser, £29 (for normal to dry skin), the skin priming Softening Concentrate, £23 and the lightweight and hydrating Refining Moisturizer, £42. Hard-working without feeling at all harsh or abrasive, this collection really made an improvement in our skin’s overall radiance.

In an industry that can at times be as confusing as it is comprehensive, the beauty shelves at our local Boots can sometimes seem like an overwhelming wilderness of anti-ageing lotions and potions. So to help in your quest for the best products to resolve your specific twenty-something skin dilemma, here are some of the other ranges that we’d recommend that are all no-nonsense and no-fuss. The way it should be, if you ask us.

L’Oréal Paris Skin Perfection

from £3.33, www.boots.com

Proving that good quality skincare needn’t break the bank, L’Oréal Paris has just added to this range which was specifically created for under-35s. Designed to improve skin tone, reduce the appearance of pores and increase overall smoothness, it claims to ‘#PixelPerfect’ your skin. We particularly like the Advanced Correcting Serum , £13.33, and would say it’s best suited for normal to oily skins.

Clarins Daily Energizers

from £12, www.clarins.co.uk

Targeted at women in their teens to their early 20s, this range comprises of a refreshing Wake-up Booster , £16.50, moisturising Daily Energizer Cream , £21, Cream-Gel , £21,  and revitalising Cleansing Gel , £12. Great for helping skin rediscover some of its former ‘zing’, the range provides the perfect early morning alarm for skin that looks like it’s been repeatedly hitting the snooze button.

ARK Age Prepare

from £22, shop.arkskincare.com

Formulated to address the skincare woes of women in their teens to their early 30s, this antioxidant-rich, protective and preventative range gives skin a gentle yet effective helping-hand. Our star picks are the blemish-busting Skin Purifying Masque , £25 and deep-cleaning and non-drying Skin Clear Cleanser , £22.

Elemis Freshskin range

from £6, www.timetospa.co.uk

Ideal for the whole spectrum from teens right up to 25 year olds, this great collection of skin brighteners is brilliant for nurturing young skin and encouraging good skincare habits. For a taster, try out the Freshskin Discovery Kit , £19.90. Our particular favourites are the Peachy Perfect Gentle Face Wash , £12, and Skin Glow Exfoliating Face Wash , £12- despite waving goodbye to the 25 ship a couple of years ago, this Features Assistant may have been guilty of pinching her 23 year old sister’s bottles from time to time. Let’s just hope she never reads this…

Shiseido IBUKI will be available from the 5th of September from House of Fraser and   www.houseoffraser.co.uk


You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Strawberry Drip, £21
Dior Capture totals Super Potent Face Serum, £64
Dr.PAWPAW YOUR gorgeous SKIN Hydrating Day Cream, £18
Boots The Icons Fragrance Beauty Box, £30
M&S water resistant padded tote shopper, £25
New Look zebra print midi dress, £29.99

More Gloss

Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
TikTok-hyped Bubble skincare sells a moisturiser every 10 seconds - and it's now available at Boots
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Explore More