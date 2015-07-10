Solange Knowles spins the decks at Kiehl’s #pioneersbynature party

Singer, recording artist, Instagram trendsetter and founder of her own record label, Saint Records, Solange Knowles is a trailblazer in every sense of the world. So it only seemed fitting that she took to the decks last night to demonstrate her stellar DJ skills and herald the launch of Kiehl’s Pioneers By Nature program at its flagship store on Regent Street.

Launched to celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Powerful Strength Line Reducing Concentrate, the program aims to highlight and honour innovators, game changers and trendsetters who are pioneering new ways of viewing and experiencing the world today.

With VIPs partying to a soundtrack of classic tunes and old school beats which had us updating our iPhone playlists as soon as we got home (‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ by Toni Braxton anyone?), suffice to say no Tube strike was going to stop those lucky enough to secure a spot on the guestlist from taking up their place on the dancefloor. Celebrity guests included Zara Martin, Rosie Fortescue, Aluna Francis, Jameela Jamil and Laura Hayden among others who were all spotted showing appreciation for the track list and enjoying the menu of bespoke Sipsmith cocktails too.

With the type of flawless skin and glowing complexion befitting of a Kiehl’s ambassadress, it has all the hallmarks of the perfect beauty pairing. Other pioneers include beauty and fashion heavyweights Phillip Lim and Rachel Zoe and others all hailing from the industries of music, fashion, style, art, technology and green design. In addition to the collaborations, Kiehl’s will also be making a donation of $150,000 to support organisations that serve the environment and children too.

