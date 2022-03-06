Spring clean your routine with Balance Me

Spring is a time to clear away the winter cobwebs (regardless of what the weather has in mind) and give your house, wardrobe and lifestyle a good seeing to. While you’re at it we urge you not to forget your bathroom cabinet, as we Glossies are fully aware of the perils of letting lotions and potions take over a shared bathroom space. When bottles launch themselves at unwitting flatmates and boyfriends can’t move for make-up, there will be talks. To avoid being sent to the hoarder corner, we suggest that you get on board with Balance Me’s natural skincare amnesty.



During April the natural skincare brand Balance Me is encouraging you to detox your bathroom by swapping your lingering synthetic beauty products for Balance Me’s results driven, naturally derived skincare. Every single product from the Balance Me range delivers high-performance skincare using active natural ingredients that give your skin everything it needs, and as brand director and aromatherapist Sian Jones states, ‘nothing it doesn’t’. Combine this natural yet effective approach with Balance Me’s bespoke blends, delicate scents and divine textures and you have a recipe for beautiful, radiant skin into spring and beyond.



To prove that natural can be powerful, Balance Me are giving you a helping hand with your cosmetic spring clean - just log onto www.balanceme.co.uk for the chance to win £200 worth of their gorgeously natural products. Paraben and sulphate free, with ingredients clearly labelled and a number of lovely 100% natural goodies, Balance Me deserves pride of place beside your bathtub. Not least because it is a British grown brand with all products made in good old Blighty. Plus, the packaging is seriously pretty, which goes to show that you can go au naturel and still look hot to trot. We’ll be entering immediately.



Enter the Balance Me natural skincare amnesty competition here.