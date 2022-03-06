Spring clean your routine with Balance Me

Anna Hunter 11 April 2013
get-the-gloss-balance-me-competition-cleanse-your-cabinet-1
Getty Images

New season, new skincare - clean up your act and swap synthetic products for natural ones with Balance Me

Spring is a time to clear away the winter cobwebs (regardless of what the weather has in mind) and give your house, wardrobe and lifestyle a good seeing to. While you’re at it we urge you not to forget your bathroom cabinet, as we Glossies are fully aware of the perils of letting lotions and potions take over a shared bathroom space. When bottles launch themselves at unwitting flatmates and boyfriends can’t move for make-up, there will be talks. To avoid being sent to the hoarder corner, we suggest that you get on board with Balance Me’s natural skincare amnesty.

During April the natural skincare brand Balance Me is encouraging you to detox your bathroom by swapping your lingering synthetic beauty products for Balance Me’s results driven, naturally derived skincare. Every single product from the Balance Me range delivers high-performance skincare using active natural ingredients that give your skin everything it needs, and as brand director and aromatherapist Sian Jones states, ‘nothing it doesn’t’. Combine this natural yet effective approach with Balance Me’s bespoke blends, delicate scents and divine textures and you have a recipe for beautiful, radiant skin into spring and beyond.

To prove that natural can be powerful, Balance Me are giving you a helping hand with your cosmetic spring clean - just log onto www.balanceme.co.uk  for the chance to win £200 worth of their gorgeously natural products. Paraben and sulphate free, with ingredients clearly labelled and a number of lovely 100% natural goodies, Balance Me deserves pride of place beside your bathtub. Not least because it is a British grown brand with all products made in good old Blighty. Plus, the packaging is seriously pretty, which goes to show that you can go au naturel and still look hot to trot. We’ll be entering immediately.

Enter the Balance Me natural skincare amnesty competition here.


You may also like

The best cream blushers for a natural flush

The eyelash serums experts rate – and the ones they don’t

Why a Hydrafacial is a must-try for everyone, with free treatments up for grabs at the new London store

How to fix it when fake tan goes wrong


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Skin

Everything you need to know about ultrasound facials for skin tightening

Beauty

May empties 2022: What our beauty editors finished this month

Sponsored

Meet Plantopia, supporting your skin and your stress levels, one plant at a time

Skin

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Ayesha Muttucumaru
Beauty

Best UK beauty and wellness offers, discount codes and bargains to snap up now

Beauty

Trinny Woodall tells us her exact morning and evening routines that keep her glowing

Beauty

Friends of Glossier sale 2022: Glossier is offering 20% off almost EVERYTHING on site!

Explore More