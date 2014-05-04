Spring clean your skin with this 3-in-1 exfoliator

4 May 2014
gtg-daily-crush-omorovicza-facial-1-1

Get the spa experience in the comfort of your own home with Omorovicza's Refining Facial Polisher

Give your skin a spring clean with this new 3-in-1 wonder from Omorovicza, that works as an exfoliator and a peel whilst maintaining the luxuriously rich texture of a cream - it’s a hat trick hero.

Combining hungarian moor mud and marine micro-algae, this emerald green product refines texture, boosts radiance and detoxifies, while pumice (or lava stone) gently removes dead skin cells, helping to smooth the skin and boost your cell turnover. Whilst it does come with quite a hefty price tag, the as-good-as-spa feel your skin is left with definitely makes the bank blowout all worthwhile.

Apply an almond size amount to fingertips and massage into dry skin, including arms, neck or decollete, massage, and rinse off to reveal smoother, fresher and more radiant skin.

Omorovicza Refining Facial Polisher, £65. Buy online at  www.omorovicza.co.uk


