Sun’s out, legs out: exfoliate your way to summer limbs with Decleor

A winter of keeping our legs under wraps has left us feeling a little tentative about swapping our sweaters for swimsuits here at GTG HQ. Our beauty regimes are in need of a new season makeover and one skincare swap that’s proven invaluable is the new 1000 Grain Body Exfoliator from Decleor.

The perfect antidote to scaly lizard limbs, its multi-faceted formula is what puts it a cut above other scrubs on the market. When massaged onto dry skin, it transforms into a nourishing oil and when mixed with water, it transforms into a milk to leave dehydrated skin suitably quenched. Our legs and arms were left feeling noticeably smoother than they have in months thanks to its mixture of pearl sugar, argan shell, orange peel with fruit acids and plant oils to provide a hard-working dose of exfoliation mixed with an effective hit of hydration too.

It also smells absolutely heavenly, due to its uplifting grapefruit essential oil fragrance – think that feel good summer holiday factor in a bottle. It even comes with handy massage techniques detailed on the back to complete the experience and calm both stressed skin and stressed senses alike. A multi-tasking scrub that really delivers in terms of its skincare benefits and Project Bikini prep potential, it has well and truly earned its place atop our bathroom shelves for giving our limbs an extra bout of beach confidence as they make their way from hibernation into the summer heat.

The Decleor 1000 Grain Body Exfoliator is £25 and available to buy online from www.decleor.co.uk .

