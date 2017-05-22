Suncare & Savasana - Ultrasun and Fat Buddha Yoga have you covered...

Ayesha Muttucumaru 22 May 2017
fat-buddah

This summer, Ultrasun has partnered with Fat Buddha Yoga to provide rooftop yogis with the perfect dose of pre-class protection. Here’s what attendees can look forward to

When it comes to summer workouts, sun and sweat have often put a dampener on our suncare aspirations. However, thanks to Ultrasun and Fat Buddha Yoga, it looks like Savasana for both skin and spirit may be easier to achieve than previously thought.

From June 21st, urban yogis attending Fat Buddha Yoga’s London outdoor locations will be able to keep summer burn at bay with a slick of one of Ultrasun’s top sunscreens before hitting their mats. From the brand’s dedicated Sports range of clear gels, to its light reflecting Glimmer line and anti-ageing Face options, they’ll all be available for application indoors 15 minutes before class. In addition, take home samples will also be on offer too.

Among our favourite London yoga hotspots  and suncare lines, the collaboration makes for a great way for ensuring UV protection doesn’t get overlooked when working up a sweat. Fat Buddha Yoga founder Jessica Skye comments: “I’m a big fan of the simple, effective, high protection formulas at Ultrasun, especially for those exercising outdoors, and this partnership is just brilliant news for those attending my classes this summer.”

The Fat Buddha Yoga specific rooftop class summer schedule runs as follows:
Tuesdays 7pm - 8:15pm at Truman Brewery
Thursdays 7:30am - 8:30am at Coq D’Argent
Saturdays 11am - 12pm at Dalston Roof Park

Book your place here . We’ll see you there.

