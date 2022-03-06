Super boost your winter skin regime with this super body serum

Ayesha Muttucumaru 4 February 2015
gtg-therapie-roques-o-neil-main

Is your body feeling blue? If so, put your winter skincare woes into hibernation with the Cherish Skin Repair Serum from Therapie Roques ONeil


Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

If skin  and senses are feeling particularly stressed this winter, then we have the perfect beauty find to leave scaly skin smooth again. Meet the Cherish Skin Repair Serum from aromatherapist extraordinaire Michelle Roques O’Neil, the ideal post bath treat to restore lizard-like limbs back to their former glory.

Taking your modest bottle of body moisturiser to the next level, think of this revitalising elixir as the pick-me-up to rectify all manner of dry skin woes. Thanks to an addictive combination of geranium bourboun, patchouli, neroli, grapefruit, ylang and tangerine, this headily-scented cocktail of soothing ingredients targets the physical, emotional and spiritual in one fell swoop. Throw in other skin conditioning goodies like argan oil, powerful antioxidant red raspberry seed and rosehip oil into the equation and you have the winning formula for repairing and rebuilding the most raw and damaged of irritated epidermes.

Suffice to say, it dispenses a dose of skincare SOS and aromatherapy with every pump. It’s bliss in a bottle if you ask us...

Therapie Roques ONeil Cherish Skin Repair Serum, £44 is available to buy online  here .

Therapie Roques ONeil Cherish Skin Repair Serum is my choice in the  Get The Gloss Beauty Insider’s Kit  created for  Latest in Beauty - click here to get your beauty box worth £116 for just £19.95 and let us know what you think on social using the hashtag #GTGBeautyInsidersKit!

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @ayesha_muttu .



You may also like

The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?
Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Holland & Barrett Elderberry Immunity Gummies with Vitamin C and Zinc 30 Gummies, £10.99
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope, £22
Dr Barbara Sturm Exoso Metic collection, from £70
Japanfusion™ Pure Transforming Cleanser was members price £9 | non-members £25
Liberty London Ianthe Blossom Mother’s Day Suitcase Hamper, £110
Pink Heatless Curler, was £42 now £35.70

More Gloss

Skin
Scarlett Johansson’s skincare brand, The Outset has launched and I have tried it
Hair
The best bond repair hair treatments to heal damaged hair
Skin
Are exosomes the future of sculpted, glowing skin?
Makeup
14 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone
Skin
The best hydrating skincare picks that will give you juicy looking skin from head-to-toe
Beauty
Glossy Picks: 19 of the best beauty buys to get you prepped and ready for summer
Beauty
6 of the best dry body brushes to get smooth glowing skin
Beauty
Would you let a robot apply your eyelash extensions?
Explore More