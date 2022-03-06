Super boost your winter skin regime with this super body serum

If skin and senses are feeling particularly stressed this winter, then we have the perfect beauty find to leave scaly skin smooth again. Meet the Cherish Skin Repair Serum from aromatherapist extraordinaire Michelle Roques O’Neil, the ideal post bath treat to restore lizard-like limbs back to their former glory.

Taking your modest bottle of body moisturiser to the next level, think of this revitalising elixir as the pick-me-up to rectify all manner of dry skin woes. Thanks to an addictive combination of geranium bourboun, patchouli, neroli, grapefruit, ylang and tangerine, this headily-scented cocktail of soothing ingredients targets the physical, emotional and spiritual in one fell swoop. Throw in other skin conditioning goodies like argan oil, powerful antioxidant red raspberry seed and rosehip oil into the equation and you have the winning formula for repairing and rebuilding the most raw and damaged of irritated epidermes.

Suffice to say, it dispenses a dose of skincare SOS and aromatherapy with every pump. It’s bliss in a bottle if you ask us...

Therapie Roques ONeil Cherish Skin Repair Serum, £44 is available to buy online here .

