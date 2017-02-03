Superdrug Optimum Phytofreeze - a face lift in a bottle?

When it comes to the world of anti-ageing, high performance and high quality are two attributes that no longer elude the high street. A recent press release that caught our eye in this regard was from no other than budget beauty favourites, Superdrug courtesy of its latest launch - Optimum PhytoFreeze. Using descriptions such as ‘face lift freeze cream’, the line claims to provide an immediate and visible skin lifting and firming effect which lasts for hours. However, is it really possible to ‘freeze’ the visible signs of ageing? Comprising of an eye cream and a face and neck cream, the duo’s key ingredient is called Vin-upLift - a component obtained from the fermentation of naturally frozen ripe grapes which are then harvested by hand under fresh snow. Rich in sugars and polysaccharides, it claims to provide a skin lifting effect and intense hydration for a smoother, youthful-looking and radiant appearance. Are such results achievable though for under £15? Coming in at £12.99 for the eye cream and £14.99 for the face and neck cream, we asked two willing testers to try both products out to see if they delivered impressive anti-ageing prowess for a significantly lower pricetag. 1) Optimum PhytoFreeze Swiss Ice Wine Eye Cream, £12.99

Its promises: “With Swiss Ice Wine and an innovative anti-ageing Peptide, the formula delivers silky, intense hydration and an immediate and visible skin lifting and firming effect which lasts for hours. The eye area appears fresher, smoother and more youthful.” Key ingredients: Vin-upLift, acetyl dipeptide to aid elastin synthesis (and tackle skin sagging), olive oil for nourishment and vitamin E to help protect against environmental damage. First impressions? “I loved the fact that the plastic lid screws on - how many times have I lost lids and been left with a claggy mess in the spout,” commented our Deputy Editor Victoria Woodhall. “The angled metal spout gives it a high quality feel - although it seems a bit unnecessary. The cream itself is unscented (tick!) to minimise irritation and feels rich without being greasy.” Did it deliver on its claims? “It claims to have an ‘immediate and visible skin firming and lifting effect.’ I didn’t notice anything immediate, but after a week of using it twice a day on one side of my face only (for comparison purposes) I put it to the ultimate test - my husband and son. I asked them independently which eye they thought I had tested an anti-ageing cream on and they both immediately identified the correct one, even though I had a completely product-free face. I asked them how they could tell and they both said the left side was ‘less wrinkly’ (thanks, guys). More specifically, they meant crow’s feet. It’s something I thought I noticed too but found it impossible to know whether it looked less lined because I wanted it too. The effects are subtle - I don’t look ten years younger, but I am pleasantly surprised to see that in a short time of use it has made a noticeable difference. The skin around my eyes feels plumper and more hydrated.” Is it good value for money? “Yes, because it actually works.” Would you recommend it? “Yes definitely.” Buy online . MORE GLOSS: Who, what, hair - the best budget-friendly conditioners 2) Optimum PhytoFreeze Swiss Ice Wine Face & Neck Cream, £14.99