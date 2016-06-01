Superfood skincare: how skincare became ‘healthy’

The world’s gone ‘super’ crazy. According to research carried out by Mintel, between 2011 and 2015 there was a 202% increase globally in food and drink launches containing the words ‘superfood’, ‘superfruit’ or ‘supergrain’. In 2015 alone, there was a 36% rise in food and drinks launched with such wholesome taglines, and the ‘super’ trend isn’t limited to culinary spheres, as while 43% of ‘super’ product descriptions connoted to food and drink between 2011-2015, 30% applied to beauty and personal care products, with 12% in the health and hygiene category and 4% in the pet sector. Mintel global food science analyst Stephanie Mattucci thinks that the ‘you are what you eat’ message is well and truly making waves across the board in terms of product development and marketing:

“The popularity of ‘super’ products is clear as food and drink manufacturers globally are tapping into a demand for these nutritionally dense ingredients. But superfoods are not only limited to food and drink, they are regularly springing up in the beauty, health and hygiene and pet food aisles as a result of today’s consumers becoming much more aware of what they are putting into and onto their bodies.”

From avocado oil in moisturisers to quinoa in haircare, beauty product launches are beginning to sound more ‘salad bar’ than ‘science lab’, but what are the hot ingredients to look out for in particular in 2016? Stephanie has a few tip offs to add to your shopping list:

“ Turmeric has potential as an ingredient in supplements and functional food and drink products, particularly within products aimed at the growing senior population. Additionally, moringa could be used in anti-ageing beauty food products. Whilst currently the ingredient is used in many beauty launches, the leaves are nutritional powerhouses.”

Food trends are influencing beauty, and skincare in particular, like never before, and given that the organic cosmetic market is forecasted to be valued at $66.1 billion by 2020 according to a 2015 report by Future Market Insights, it looks as though our passion for all things natural and minimally processed will only heighten. From environmental awareness to a concern for healthy living and holistic wellbeing, our values and lifestyles are beginning to be reflected back at us by the beauty industry, and for once it’s been smaller batch, more boutique brands and retailers who’ve been leading the charge. From the rise of ‘free from beauty’ to the popularity of home grown brands that are clear on ingredient provenance, it’s been a case of mainstream companies playing catch-up, but the big boys are finally beginning to harvest all things holistic, infusing new skincare lines especially with ‘superfood’ goodness.

Whether the benefits of so called superfoods bear fruit on our faces is a different story; putting kale in a night cream is unlikely to give you supermodel skin as you sleep, but given the desirability of health giving ingredients of late, adding superfood extracts to skincare along with powerful, proven ingredients is at the very least unlikely to do too much harm. Skincare products have been derived from nature for thousands of years, so really a green juice inspired face mask is just a modern twist on a tried and tested formula. Aligning your skincare routine with your diet isn’t for everyone, but with the likes of chia seed oil for example promising extra nourishment by way of plumping, anti-inflammatory omegas and antioxidant vitamins, dabbling in a superfood here and there could well pay off in terms of skin health. Scientists are still on the fence as to the tangible, proven results that many superfood extracts could reap in terms of topical application, but if you’re drinking a superfood laden smoothie, you may feel tempted to dabble in the external equivalent. Here’s your (non-exhaustive) ingredients list if you’re putting 360º wellness well and truly into practice…

Kale