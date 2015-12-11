Swap Vaseline for vintage and discover the lip balm that lasts forever

Both a Christmas compact to come to the rescue of cracked lips and a keepsake that they’ll want to save forever, Andrea Garland’s range of covetable Pill Box Lip Balms are the stocking fillers that’ll last long after this year’s festivities are over.

A beautiful and unique gift idea to give their trusty pots of Vaseline a Vintage makeover, the designs range from the festive ‘Doe a Deer’ to the star-studded ‘The Great Bear,’ to the chic ‘Crinoline Lady’ and the adorable, ‘Skiing Scotties,’ to mix both old-school sophistication with a dose of seasonal fun. Promising both style and substance, each also has a handy mirror and is filled with the brand’s natural lip balm containing nourishing organic shea butter, red raspberry seed oil, sweet almond oil, vitamin E oil and organic beeswax to boost lips’ defences when it comes to fighting the winter elements.

Furthermore, once used up, you can get a lip balm refill for the price of the return postage, to ensure it lasts not just through this Christmas, but also the next and the one after that; making for a stunning festive trinket certain to appease even the hardest of people to shop for.

The Andrea Garland Vintage Inspired Pill Boxes are £15 each and available to buy online here .

