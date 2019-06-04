Tantouring: how to use fake tan to sculpt your cheekbones and streamline your limbs

A spray tan can be a real confidence boost and in the hands of a skilled professional can also give you cheekbones and leaner-looking limbs with a few deft sweeps of the gun. But how easy (or advisable) is it to attempt your tanologists contouring skills at home with a mitt and a prayer? Colour cosmetics such as Huda Beauty’s new Tantour body makeup products are kinder on mistakes – a dab of cleanser and your heavy hands are history. But there's no reason not to work with fake tan if you prepare your base correctly, start light and build, says beauty entrepreneur Leighton Denny. Do the groundwork and there'll be no tell-tale streaks or Trump-like colour fails to give the game away. An early pioneer of the gradual tan, Leighton came up with his now multi-award-winning Sun Believable range of tanning and skin prep products, when he couldn't find a tanning product that looked natural on his very fair skin, so it's fair to say that when it comes to tantouring, he's more Balearic sunset than harsh Tin Man lines. “ Body contouring with tan isn’t about creating fake chiselled six packs or bulging biceps, rather accentuating your favourite features and camouflaging areas you feel less confident about,” he says.

Leighton Denny’s guide to at-home tantouring Prep 1: Exfoliate twice on separate days “You’ve probably heard it before preparation is key to creating a flawless tan – especially when contouring as you’ll be layering the tan so if there are any dry/flaky patches it will really show up. Think of your skin as a canvas, and you need the silkiest smoothest base possible to allow for a sleek tanning application. I would suggest at least two full-body exfoliations (on separate days) before you attempt to contour the body. Pay special attention to problem areas such as the backs of the arms where you may suffer from slight pimples, as this area needs a little extra care and gentle buffing.” Prep 2: Moisturise a lot – but not on the day “If you don’t already do so, moisturise daily in the week prior to self-tanning. This will replenish any lost moisture and keep the skin supple and soft. Make sure not to moisturise your entire body the day you apply your self-tan as this will stop the DHA (the tanning ingredient) from grabbing to and developing on the skin. "Just apply moisturiser to typically dry areas such as elbows and knees. I use a rich creamy formula containing organic coconut oil that softens and saturates the skin, and also antioxidant vitamin E, which will help to prevent premature ageing, keeping the skin supple, improving elasticity and of course, providing the ultimate tanning base!” The night before: do your base tan “When contouring, you should apply a light-coloured base tan the night before so the skin is a uniform colour and your contour is subtle and believable. With body contouring, you’re building the colour to create the illusions of shadows on the skin so you don’t want to immediately go in with your ultra-dark tan as the colour difference will be too strong and it will look fake. I would opt for tanning mousse and that’s pigmented to guide your application. Use a lighter shade for your base and a darker shade for contouring. Always use a mitt when applying self-tan, it makes the application far easier and you won’t end up with orange palms which is the first tell-tale sign that you’re faking it! Allow the tan to develop for at least four hours before washing it off.”