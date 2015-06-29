Tennis ace Ana Ivanovic announced as Shiseido Wetforce Ambassador

Ayesha Muttucumaru 29 June 2015
gtg-ana-ivanovic-shiseido-main
Photo credit: Adidas

The former world number one has just been unveiled as Global Beauty Ambassador for the brand’s Wetforce Sun Protection line

With Wimbledon now officially underway and a 30 degree heatwave on the horizon, it seems fitting that suncare  should take centre court with today’s unveiling of Ana Ivanovic as the new face of SHISEIDO  Wetforce Sun Protection.

Speaking about her latest role, the former French Open champion and world number 1 says, “I have always loved the SHISEIDO brand and I am truly honoured to become an ambassador and join such a well-respected, technologically pioneering global brand. I hope I can inspire other women toward greater confidence and raise awareness about sun protection and SHISEIDO’s unique innovations.”

MORE GLOSS: 7 ways food can boost your SPF

“Ana Ivanovic is known for overcoming the odds on her road to success and for her refreshingly relatable personality,” says Yoshiaki Okabe, General Manager and International Brand Director for SHISEIDO’s Global Business Division. “With WetForce, SHISEIDO has also overcome substantial odds and has created a new kind of relationship between sunscreen and water. As a company SHISEIDO exists to help women achieve and protect their own beauty. The partnership between Ana and SHISEIDO symbolizes a mutual dedication to skill, tenacity, innovation, education and reaching for higher levels of performance at every opportunity.”

Off the court, Ana has been recognized for her philanthropy and humanitarianism: she is a UNICEF National Ambassador for Serbia and recently became an ambassador of the Quercus Biasi Foundation, which helps improve the lives of children living in extreme poverty.

Follow us @getthegloss and Ayesha @Ayesha_Muttu .


You may also like

Are foot peels and exfoliating socks the key to baby soft feet?

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Explore More