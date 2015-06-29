Tennis ace Ana Ivanovic announced as Shiseido Wetforce Ambassador

With Wimbledon now officially underway and a 30 degree heatwave on the horizon, it seems fitting that suncare should take centre court with today’s unveiling of Ana Ivanovic as the new face of SHISEIDO Wetforce Sun Protection.
Speaking about her latest role, the former French Open champion and world number 1 says, “I have always loved the SHISEIDO brand and I am truly honoured to become an ambassador and join such a well-respected, technologically pioneering global brand. I hope I can inspire other women toward greater confidence and raise awareness about sun protection and SHISEIDO’s unique innovations.”
“Ana Ivanovic is known for overcoming the odds on her road to success and for her refreshingly relatable personality,” says Yoshiaki Okabe, General Manager and International Brand Director for SHISEIDO’s Global Business Division. “With WetForce, SHISEIDO has also overcome substantial odds and has created a new kind of relationship between sunscreen and water. As a company SHISEIDO exists to help women achieve and protect their own beauty. The partnership between Ana and SHISEIDO symbolizes a mutual dedication to skill, tenacity, innovation, education and reaching for higher levels of performance at every opportunity.”
Off the court, Ana has been recognized for her philanthropy and humanitarianism: she is a UNICEF National Ambassador for Serbia and recently became an ambassador of the Quercus Biasi Foundation, which helps improve the lives of children living in extreme poverty.
