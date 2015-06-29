Tennis ace Ana Ivanovic announced as Shiseido Wetforce Ambassador

With Wimbledon now officially underway and a 30 degree heatwave on the horizon, it seems fitting that suncare should take centre court with today’s unveiling of Ana Ivanovic as the new face of SHISEIDO Wetforce Sun Protection.

Speaking about her latest role, the former French Open champion and world number 1 says, “I have always loved the SHISEIDO brand and I am truly honoured to become an ambassador and join such a well-respected, technologically pioneering global brand. I hope I can inspire other women toward greater confidence and raise awareness about sun protection and SHISEIDO’s unique innovations.”