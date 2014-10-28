The 10 best London spa hot spots and retreats

1 / 11

The 10 best spas in London

Whether your muscles are sore, if you’re finding it hard to switch off or you’re just plain knackered, having a spa treatment booked in has the power to make your bad week good in an instant.

So where should you make your appointment? We’ve compiled our hit list of 10 of the most Zen-like hot spots in London to cover all bases and budgets, without scrimping on quality. If you’re looking for a massage, manicure, pedicure, a hammam, reflexology or a facial, your dream beauty treatment could be just a click of a mouse away. Scroll through our gallery to see which London spas made our edit…