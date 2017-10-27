The 10 best overnight face masks

2 / 11

Erborian Camellia Mask Eclair

Where better to begin than the origins of the overnight sleep mask itself; Korea? As with many modern ‘skinnovations’, South Korea is streets ahead of most markets, with soaring exports and a yearly spend of over $6.5 billion US dollars on facial skincare as a population of 50 million according to Vivienne Rudd, Director of Global Innovation and Insights at market analysts Mintel (ours is a paltry $1.1 billion dollars for our population of 60 million). Erborian, a French-Korean brand that specialises in adapting Eastern beauty rituals for a Western clientele, fuses two famous skincare traditions with the aim of delivering truly ‘intelligent beauty’, introducing Korean beauty breakthroughs to European consumers especially.

This particular face mask promises both radiance and hydration in equal measure but did it deliver? I would say oui. My skin felt softer and smoother the morning after; I was impressed and would use it again as a weekly treat (treat being the operative word given the price, although we know that South Korean men and women are willing to invest in their skin so maybe they’re onto something). The cream itself is transparent which is a definite plus in terms of pillowcase preservation and for not scaring your bedfellow. The nourishing formula does leave skin feeling replenished, and on massaging it in the next morning before rinsing it off it's quite gratifying in a gross kind of way to see dead skin flaking away, with beaming newness in its place. This is the stuff of dreams, not nightmares.

Erborian Camellia Mask Eclair , £48