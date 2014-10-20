The 5 best perfume adverts
Ever since Lo-Fang’s sultry rendition of The One That I Want filled our living rooms, we’ve been obsessed with Chanel’s new perfume advert .
The short film, directed by Baz Luhrmann to promote the French brand’s new N°5 fragrance, features supermodel Gisele Bündchen riding waves on a Chanel embossed surfboard, showing off her perfect pins in a photoshoot and gliding through the glamorous streets of Paris to reach her dream man – resulting in a glitzy 3-minute production.
In honour of our new favourite TV ad, we’ve listed our top 5 fragrances adverts that completely worked at selling a smell…
Chanel N°5 by Chanel
Prior to The One That I Want, Baz Luhrmann teamed up with Chanel and Nicole Kidman to create, arguably, one of the most beautiful fragrance adverts of all time. Nicole, who plays “the world’s most famous woman”, is shown running through Times Square to escape hounding paparazzi and stumbles into a whirlwind love story. Followed by magical fireworks and a dreamy soundtrack by the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, this iconic romance story completely captured our hearts. Watch the enchanting advert here .
CK One by Calvin Klein
Nailing the Heroine Chic trend-of-the-moment, this 1995 black and white Calvin Klein ad shows a rolling shot of people from all walks of life. Within the 30-second shot, we see an old woman, couples kissing, groups dancing raunchily and a fresh-faced Kate Moss before the voiceover tells us that this is a fragrance for everyone. It clearly worked; the bottle is still a major success. Click here to watch the iconic ad.
The Man Your Man Could Smell Like by Old Spice
Between the actor’s velvety smooth voice, hunky physique and ever-changing backdrops, there’s so much to love about this Old Spice advert. Suggesting that the man in your life could smell like a millionaire if he stops stealing your lady-scented products (good to know we're not the only ones struggling with this), ladies were probably left rushing to the shops to snap up a bottle. Watch the video for yourself , who wouldn’t want to be on a horse with this man?
J’Adore by Dior
Dior’s J’adore advert sees an incognito Charlize Theron sneaking backstage at a fashion show in Versailles’ Hall of Mirrors. Once she’s in, it’s pre-catwalk chaos, as swarms of models get ready around her – keep your eyes peeled and you might even spot beauty icons such as Grace Kelly being dressed and Marilyn Monroe embracing a bottle of the fragrance. Old and new glamour rolled into one video, we j’adore this ad .
The One by Dolce & Gabbana
“My favourite part of my body? I like my lips – for kissing”, a glamourous Scarlett Johansson replies cheekily in her advert for Dolce & Gabbana’s The One. Throughout the advert, Scarlett gives provocative answers as numerous lightbulbs flash around her, before revealing that she just need one thing; The One, of course. See the commercial here .
