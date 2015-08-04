Skin

Natural Wonders: The no nasties beauty products celebrities swear by

4 August 2015
With celebrities just as likely to be seen at a spinning studio as they are sipping on champagne, it's not just their lifestyles that have had a healthy makeover but their beauty choices too. Whilst natural skincare once belonged to hemp loving hippes, the masses are now seeing its appeal and the stars want in - click through to see which products have the celebrity stamp of approval.

Weleda Skin Food

Loved by: Victoria Beckham, Alexa Chung and Julia Roberts

A cult favourite since 1926, Weleda Skin Food is an all natural, multi-purpose body cream created for dry skin in need of some serious TLC. The growing fan club of celebrities love the delicately fragranced moisturiser that harnesses the power of natural ingredients including organic sunflower seed oil, camomile and calendula to repair and protect unhappy skin.

Price: £9.95

Buy online

Neal’s Yard Wild Rose Beauty Balm

Loved by: Thandie Newton

Described by Thandie as her “secret weapon", Neal’s Yard's star product does not have multiple awards to its name for no reason. A beautifully scented balm which can be used as a rich cleanser, a gentle exfoliant or a deeply nourishing treatment for dry or flaky skin - this product deserves a place on any bathroom shelf.

Price: £37

Buy online

Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream

Loved by: Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson and Eva Longoria

Developed thousands of years ago in the land of the Pharaohs, this cream is not called magic for nothing and has the A-list following to prove it. Made from 100% natural ingredients (honey, bee pollen and olive oil made the cut), its list of uses are never ending. The stars have cottoned on to its miracle powers and Cara is never without hers during fashion week. “It is great for dry skin when I have a lot of makeup on for the shows. I also apply it my flaky cuticles and cuts and grazes,” explained the model.

Price: £29

Buy online

Klorane Gentle Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk

Loved by: Gwyneth Paltrow, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Olivia Palermo

All dry shampoos are not made equal as the Gloss team discovered , but when this hat-trick of great haired celebrities recommends something we sure take note. Described by Olivia as “my go to quick fix”, the all-natural hair fixer is a lifesaver for greasy or limp hair. Pop one in your handbag and never be caught with a bad hair day again.

Price: £8

Buy online

Trilogy Rosehip Oil

Loved by: Miranda Kerr, Kate Middleton  and Charlotte Tilbury

The ultimate natural glow giver, makeup artist to the stars Charlotte Tilbury applies Trilogy’s Rosehip Oil as a mini facial to wake up and prep skin before makeup which she said “gives a beautiful luminosity to the skin.” Miranda Kerr also sings the praises of this potent rosehip oil explaining “I put it on at night and I wake up glowing".

Price: £16.50

Buy online

Lanolips 101 Ointment

Loved by: Sienna Miller , Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sophie Dahl

Made from 100% pure Lanolin (yep, that’s the wax found in sheep's wool) and not a single other ingredient, this solid balm melts into the skin in seconds bringing instant relief to the dryest of skin. Most loved as a lip balm, the magical multi functioning ointment can also be used for dry cuticles, dry or itchy skin, dry nasal passages and much more.

Price: £10.99

Buy online 

Dr Bronner Organic Lavender Castile Liquid Soap

Loved by: Natalie Portman

Boasting 18 uses, this all natural soap washes your hair, body, clothes, pets and even windows. Five generations of  the Bronner family have perfected the art of making the highest quality soaps with the cleanest of green credentials (think fair trade, organic and biodegradable). Natalie's favorite scent is both soothing on the body and calming on the mind.

Price: £8.99

Buy online

Aromatherapy Associates Renewing Rose Body Cream

Loved by: Sienna Miller

Like all of Aromatherapy Associates’ wonderful products this Rose Body Cream is divinely scented. A beautiful blend of rose, geranium and evening primrose this cream is a joy to apply and leaves the skin with a lovely lingering yet subtle scent. The rich and luxurious formulation (that will be the shea butter), will ensure your skin is soft, supple and deeply nourished - oh, and did we mention smelling great.

Price: £32.50

Buy online

Jurlique Purifying Mask

Loved by: Scarlett Johansson, Keira Knightley and Kate Moss

Designed for the oily skinned amongst us, this mask takes the gentle approach to calming the skin and controlling excess oil. A complete antidote to harsh, spot attacking products that can strip the skin, this product calls on botanical ingredients including Calendula and Witch Hazel. Scarlett’s skin is flawless and is quoted saying she can’t live without it - we want in.

Price: £45

Buy online

Decleor aromessence neroli super serum

Loved by: Karlie Kloss and Jade Jagger

Adored by celebrities and beauty editors in equal measure, there’s a reason this deeply hydrating and balancing serum has such a devoted fan club. An elixir of of 100% pure and natural essential oils, this luxurious product utilizes the powers of aromatherapy to bring a calming moment to your day and helping both you and your skin to feel stress free.

Price: £44

Buy online

