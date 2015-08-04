Natural Wonders: The no nasties beauty products celebrities swear by
1 / 11
Natural Wonders: The no nasties beauty products celebrities swear by
With celebrities just as likely to be seen at a spinning studio as they are sipping on champagne, it's not just their lifestyles that have had a healthy makeover but their beauty choices too. Whilst natural skincare once belonged to hemp loving hippes, the masses are now seeing its appeal and the stars want in - click through to see which products have the celebrity stamp of approval.
2 / 11
Weleda Skin Food
Loved by: Victoria Beckham, Alexa Chung and Julia Roberts
A cult favourite since 1926, Weleda Skin Food is an all natural, multi-purpose body cream created for dry skin in need of some serious TLC. The growing fan club of celebrities love the delicately fragranced moisturiser that harnesses the power of natural ingredients including organic sunflower seed oil, camomile and calendula to repair and protect unhappy skin.
Price: £9.95
3 / 11
Neal’s Yard Wild Rose Beauty Balm
Loved by: Thandie Newton
Described by Thandie as her “secret weapon", Neal’s Yard's star product does not have multiple awards to its name for no reason. A beautifully scented balm which can be used as a rich cleanser, a gentle exfoliant or a deeply nourishing treatment for dry or flaky skin - this product deserves a place on any bathroom shelf.
Price: £37
4 / 11
Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream
Loved by: Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson and Eva Longoria
Developed thousands of years ago in the land of the Pharaohs, this cream is not called magic for nothing and has the A-list following to prove it. Made from 100% natural ingredients (honey, bee pollen and olive oil made the cut), its list of uses are never ending. The stars have cottoned on to its miracle powers and Cara is never without hers during fashion week. “It is great for dry skin when I have a lot of makeup on for the shows. I also apply it my flaky cuticles and cuts and grazes,” explained the model.
Price: £29
5 / 11
Klorane Gentle Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
Loved by: Gwyneth Paltrow, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Olivia Palermo
All dry shampoos are not made equal as the Gloss team discovered , but when this hat-trick of great haired celebrities recommends something we sure take note. Described by Olivia as “my go to quick fix”, the all-natural hair fixer is a lifesaver for greasy or limp hair. Pop one in your handbag and never be caught with a bad hair day again.
Price: £8
6 / 11
Trilogy Rosehip Oil
Loved by: Miranda Kerr, Kate Middleton and Charlotte Tilbury
The ultimate natural glow giver, makeup artist to the stars Charlotte Tilbury applies Trilogy’s Rosehip Oil as a mini facial to wake up and prep skin before makeup which she said “gives a beautiful luminosity to the skin.” Miranda Kerr also sings the praises of this potent rosehip oil explaining “I put it on at night and I wake up glowing".
Price: £16.50
7 / 11
Lanolips 101 Ointment
Loved by: Sienna Miller , Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Sophie Dahl
Made from 100% pure Lanolin (yep, that’s the wax found in sheep's wool) and not a single other ingredient, this solid balm melts into the skin in seconds bringing instant relief to the dryest of skin. Most loved as a lip balm, the magical multi functioning ointment can also be used for dry cuticles, dry or itchy skin, dry nasal passages and much more.
Price: £10.99
8 / 11
Dr Bronner Organic Lavender Castile Liquid Soap
Loved by: Natalie Portman
Boasting 18 uses, this all natural soap washes your hair, body, clothes, pets and even windows. Five generations of the Bronner family have perfected the art of making the highest quality soaps with the cleanest of green credentials (think fair trade, organic and biodegradable). Natalie's favorite scent is both soothing on the body and calming on the mind.
Price: £8.99
9 / 11
Aromatherapy Associates Renewing Rose Body Cream
Loved by: Sienna Miller
Like all of Aromatherapy Associates’ wonderful products this Rose Body Cream is divinely scented. A beautiful blend of rose, geranium and evening primrose this cream is a joy to apply and leaves the skin with a lovely lingering yet subtle scent. The rich and luxurious formulation (that will be the shea butter), will ensure your skin is soft, supple and deeply nourished - oh, and did we mention smelling great.
Price: £32.50
10 / 11
Jurlique Purifying Mask
Loved by: Scarlett Johansson, Keira Knightley and Kate Moss
Designed for the oily skinned amongst us, this mask takes the gentle approach to calming the skin and controlling excess oil. A complete antidote to harsh, spot attacking products that can strip the skin, this product calls on botanical ingredients including Calendula and Witch Hazel. Scarlett’s skin is flawless and is quoted saying she can’t live without it - we want in.
Price: £45
11 / 11
Decleor aromessence neroli super serum
Loved by: Karlie Kloss and Jade Jagger
Adored by celebrities and beauty editors in equal measure, there’s a reason this deeply hydrating and balancing serum has such a devoted fan club. An elixir of of 100% pure and natural essential oils, this luxurious product utilizes the powers of aromatherapy to bring a calming moment to your day and helping both you and your skin to feel stress free.
Price: £44
More Gloss