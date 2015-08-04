Natural Wonders: The no nasties beauty products celebrities swear by

4 / 11

Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream

Loved by: Cara Delevingne, Kate Hudson and Eva Longoria

Developed thousands of years ago in the land of the Pharaohs, this cream is not called magic for nothing and has the A-list following to prove it. Made from 100% natural ingredients (honey, bee pollen and olive oil made the cut), its list of uses are never ending. The stars have cottoned on to its miracle powers and Cara is never without hers during fashion week. “It is great for dry skin when I have a lot of makeup on for the shows. I also apply it my flaky cuticles and cuts and grazes,” explained the model.

Price: £29

