The 15 minute facial: 5 lunchtime light treatments and peels

A bit like our rep for bad teeth, it’s repeatedly been assumed (and proven by the likes of the NPD group) that us Brits invest less in skincare products and treatments that our European and American peers, favouring makeup and slapping on a bit of sunscreen every now and again over professional grade treatments and skincare regimes. Yet with dermatologist consultations up 57 per cent last year in the UK according to WhatClinic.com , it appears that the tide is turning in terms of taking skincare seriously.

The recent spring of noninvasive, professional skin treatment bars offering the kind of technology you’d normally only find at a medispa or dermatological clinic also indicates that powerful, “time is money” treatments are trumping the traditional pampering facial. Curious as to what to expect from the likes of a lunchtime peel or pre-work laser and light facial? Here’s the high-five of snappy high-street treatments, plus a rundown of what peels, light and lasers can do for your skin. Cast all memory of Sex and the City’s Samantha out of your mind- things have moved forward since that particular red-faced peel-gate episode, and thank God.

Peels, light and laser: the lowdown

Peels: A chemical peel is essentially an acidic exfoliator at a more potent strength than you’d use at home, prescribed, applied and removed by a professional. The exact acid and other beneficial skincare ingredients used differs widely according to your skin type, individual concerns and of course the skin specialist you choose, but expect either alpha hydroxy acids (AHA) or beta hydroxy acids (BHA).

Depending on the concentration of the acid used and number of sessions you have, results-wise you can expect smoother skin texture, more even skin tone, a reduction in the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines and revved up collagen production. Milder peels of the ‘lunchtime drop-in variety’ are relatively low-risk in terms of Samantha type reactions, but depending on the strength and type of peel you opt for, possible side effects can include scarring, swelling, flaking, sensitivity, redness, or in an absolute worst-case scenario, scarring. In reality you’re unlikely to suffer a reaction if you go to a pro, but be aware that a high SPF afterwards and in the days following is a must as skin will be ultra sensitive to sun damage.

Light therapy: From LED (light emitting diode) to IPL (Intense Pulsed Light), the light therapy used in your treatment can depend on your unique skincare needs. You may associate IPL with hair removal , but at a much lower intensity IPL can be used in “photofacials” to address pigmentation , rosacea , acne , broken capillaries and fine lines. IPL works by targeting pigment in the skin and causing microdamage, encouraging the skin’s healing mechanisms to kick into action, resulting in brighter, rejuvenated skin. In terms of feel, IPL is the one you’ll notice, but it’s not painful per se- more like being very lightly flicked with the tiniest plastic band on earth. No matter how gentle, IPL should always be performed by a trained technician, as there’s a small risk of burns.

LED on the other hand can be used at home ( this acne-busting mask is a prime example ), although a professional grade treatment will emit more infrared light than a home device. LED light can have a different effect on the skin depending on the colour spectrum in question. Blue is well known for targeting acne bacteria, red, somewhat ironically, can calm inflammation and yellow in particular can speed up collagen synthesis. Ideal for sensitive skin, there are no side-effects and you can treat skin as often as you wish (you won’t feel a thing).

Laser: Also a light therapy, according to advanced skincare and laser expert Debbie Thomas , laser is the strongest option of all, working on just one wavelength, therefore it can deliver targeted results in terms of fading age spots or light acne scarring in particular. Laser also boosts collagen and elastin production and penetrates the surface of the skin to clear out bacteria that can cause acne. There are lots of different strengths of laser available, but if you’re booking a quick whip-round rather than a dermatologist administered treatment, the laser used should be low energy. You’ll need more treatments to see dramatic results, but you’ll be far less prone to side effects of serious laser resurfacing, which can include itching, swelling and peeling, or if administered in the wrong hands, burns, scarring and permanent alterations in pigmentation. A lower energy laser will also be only slightly weird feeling rather than actually painful as can be the case with stronger laser.

Five swift skin-savers

Skin Laundry at Liberty