The 24/7 Anti-Ageing Edit

A sensible, non-surgical approach to anti-ageing goes a little something like this:

SPF is sacrosant. Apply at any given moment to every nook and cranny, except when going to bed. In which case…

Smother self in a nourishing, antioxidant rich night cream. On the subject of all things nocturnal…

Get enough sleep

Stay hydrated. Wine doesn’t count. In fact…

Overconsumption of alcohol and junk food is to be avoided

As is smoking

Keep your diet and air as ‘clean’ as possible, not to mention your skin. Cleanse effectively and slough off dead, dull skin cells twice a week

Most of us are vaguely aware of ‘the rules’, but sometimes we desire or require reinforcements, and given that skincare technology and research is truly space age these days, there’s no reason to make do with the skincare equivalent of bread and water in these modern times. Whether you’re a skincare naturalista, into your futuristic formulations or simply curious as to what’s happening in the most cutting edge sector of the beauty industry, read on...

