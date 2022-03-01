The £3.99 night serum that sensitive skins will love

Just as you know with some films that you’ll adore the sequel (hello Jurassic Park franchise), when I heard that Superdrug’s Simply Pure Hydrating Serum had been followed up with a new Night Serum, I knew it would be another sensitive skincare hit. The original has somewhat of a cult status thanks to its mouth-droppingly low price point (£2.99, and frequently on offer) and its impressive hydrating powers - read my review here - so what does the new incarnation have to offer? Simply put, it has more. More as in more impact, more soothing and smoothing ingredients, and more comfort for sensitive skin in need of TLC.

Like the original, it’s fragrance-free , and as is standard across the Simply Pure range it has the leaping bunny cruelty-free symbol and is vegan-friendly. It’s high in glycerin, though unlike the day version it contains silicones which no doubt give the super smooth, primer-like silkiness; it also contains allantoin and squalane as well as, of course, hyaluronic acid to hydrate .

I imagine it may be a different story come winter, but over the last few weeks of testing I’ve found I barely need a smidge of moisturiser after using the new night serum post-cleanse - it sinks in so well and leaves skin so soft to the touch that adding anything else on top almost feels like you’re spoiling it (though of course I still do, I have an unbreakable habit of layering my skincare before bedtime. Blame Caroline Hirons ' eyebrow). It doesn’t feel sticky or heavy on, as many night products do, so there’s none of the worry of feeling stuck to your sheets or making a mental note to change your pillow cases in the morning. I’ve often used the original Simply Pure serum at night and found the texture a little wanting; with this, perhaps because of the silicones, it’s a far smoother ride and much more comfortable to sleep in.

I usually awake craving a splash of water and a quick cleanse before layering on the moisturiser, but this leaves my face feeling soft well after the sun’s risen; my skin feels in better condition, the effects being more about the texture than any notable visible differences. Sensitive skin needs plenty of protection and hydration, so as a barrier-boosting product it gets my vote, and given that it’s light enough to use in high summer yet nourishing enough to work well in the colder months, it’s a no brainer. Plus, there’s something extra soothing in knowing it’s a mere £3.99, isn’t there? Cheaper than the price of a cinema ticket and guaranteed to have a starring role in your skincare regime.

Superdrug Simply Pure Hydrating Night Serum is £3.99 at Superdrug

Ingredients: Aqua, Glycerin, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Glycereth-26, Dimethicone, Polysorbate 60, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Acrylates/ C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Butylene Glycol, Dipropylene Glycol, Sodium Hydroxide, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, Squalane, Pentylene Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Dimethiconol, Lactic Acid, Serine, Sodium Lactate, Urea, Boswellia Serrata Gum, Disodium EDTA, Sorbitol, Sodium Hyaluronate (Hyaluronic Acid), Sodium Chloride, Allantoin.