The 3-product Mother’s Day gift set that offers a sizeable saving

We love a beauty saving here at GTG - especially where present shopping is concerned. And, with Mother’s Day fast approaching and payday still a while away, anything that can make our money stretch a little bit further is most welcome. Discounts off single products are a dime a dozen, but what about off a 3-step regime? That’s what the new Optimal Collection from ESPA has to offer and its impressive assortment of full-sized products gives it a significant advantage on the cut-price competition.

One of the biggest names in the spa industry, the brand pioneers the science of natural beauty, combining high performance ingredients from around the world to create products that help skin look and feel its best. From their scents to their luxurious textures and roster of actives, their products are designed to act as both a treat and treatment - sounds like a potential recipe for Mother's Day gifting success to us.

What is it?

Worth £131 but coming in at £77, the gift set features three full size bestsellers to cover everything from cleansing to exfoliation and hydration. Inside you’ll find its Optimal Skin ProCleanser, ProSerum and ProMoisturiser - a triple threat of products to polish and prep skin in the morning and/or evening. Plus, the cleanser also acts as an exfoliator and mask too, (more on that later), to provide a greater amount of bang for your buck.

Who’s it for?

Those drawn to aromatic scents, botanicals and a splash of decadence will be particularly drawn to the gift set’s line up, as will those for whom dullness and dryness are their main areas of concern.

Containing plant, marine and aromatherapy actives as well as essential oils, they aim to nourish, balance and boost radiance - all the good stuff basically.

What’s it like to use?

From formulation to application, the blissfully-scented products are all about instilling a dose of self-care into your day.

The 3-in-1 gel cleanser is an impressive multi-tasker. Thanks to a mixture of moringa seed extract, jojoba spheres and pumpkin enzymes, it provides a deeper clean than your usual face wash. The jojoba spheres gently melt into skin and its rich texture prevents it from being too drying. It can also be left on and used as an exfoliating mask for a more intensive weekly treatment too.

The second step, the ProSerum, provides more concentrated hydration. Formulated to strengthen and replenish, its cocktail of conditioning echium oil and sunflower extract, smoothing and firming white lupin and brightening turmeric works to help skin appear plumper and feel softer. Unlike a lot of other serums, it has an oil-like texture which I, as an avid facial oil user, really liked.

The Optimal Skin ProMoisturiser acts as a fitting finale to the regime, with its lightweight texture complementing the richness of the ProSerum perfectly. Thanks to this and its composition of ingredients that include the impressive sounding South African resurrection plant, skin’s left feeling noticeably more ‘springy’ (technical word there) and suppler. Ideal for particularly parched skin types.

The verdict?

Offering great value for money and high performance aromatherapeutic actives, the spa-inspired brand brings treatment room to bathroom with its latest arrival. My dry, wintery skin looked all the more glowy and healthy after use and their aromatic blends provided the perfect dose of evening bliss before going to bed.

It also comes presented in an ESPA gift box, finished with a hand-tied green ribbon for added detail to make it ideal for Mother’s Day gifting or, you know, a bit of self-gifting too...just putting that out there.

ESPA The Optimal Collection, £77 (worth £131) is available to buy online here .

Written in partnership with ESPA. All views are our own.