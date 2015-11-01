The 6 new anti-ageing facial oils to hit the beauty block
Where exactly does a facial oil fit into your beauty regimes ? Essentially, if you feel that your moisturiser or serum could do with a boost (especially in the colder months), a few carefully considered drops of anti-ageing facial oil could be an effective way to soup up your skincare.
As with all beauty products, no one size fits all, so we’ve collated 6 of our favourite new youth-boosting facial oils to hit the market and categorised them according to which skin types they’d suit best. Now equipped with more complex and multi-faceted formulas than they once had, their appeal lies in their versatility and wider spectrum of skincare benefits, silky textures and fast absorption to leave skin looking visibly more rested and re-energised.
Sunday Riley Flora Hydroactive Cellular Face Oil
Best for: Very dry, dry and mature skin types.
For weather worn skin in need of a nightly dose of radiance, this luxe facial oil could prove to be the ideal new night time ritual. Incredibly hydrating, its heavier formula makes for the perfect choice for those with particularly dry skin or for those wanting to boost their winter skincare arsenals so they’re better prepared to face the elements. Containing an effective cocktail of ingredients derived from Russian, Turkish and Bulgarian red roses and botanical lipids to help plump and nourish skin, we found it left our complexions noticeably smoother, softer and more conditioned.
£70. Buy online .
Kiehl’s Daily Reviving Concentrate
Best for: Tired, dull-looking complexions and dry to combination skin types.
Its lightweight texture is what separates this facial oil from the rest of the pack - an effective golden daytime elixir to bolster both defences and increase overall radiance in the long-term. With a range of varied oils to amp up antioxidant artilleries in its ingredients list and a non-comedogenic formula that doesn’t leave skin feeling clogged in any way, apply a few drops before your day moisturiser to re-energise a flagging complexion. Think of it as an early morning cup of coffee for your skin.
£36. Buy online .
Votary Rose Maroc and Sandalwood Facial Oil
Best for: Dry or combination skin types looking to rebalance moisture levels.
Makeup artist Arabella Preston knows a thing or two about how to make skin look its best and her new facial oil range definitely doesn’t disappoint. With an oil to suit a range of different skin concerns, our favourite at the moment is the Rose Maroc and Sandalwood blend - a potent concoction of complexion-boosting ingredients to soothe stressed skin and help reveal a glowing, more balanced and rested visage come morning.
£65. Buy online .
AERIN Rose Oil
Best for: Dry to combination skin types (and dry hair too...)
The USP of this facial oil is its versatility - a triple threat in terms of helping soothe and rehydrate skin, hair and hands. Its delicate fragrance comes as a refreshing treat when compared to other rose products on the market with a rich, silky texture that leaves skin feeling softer and smoother. Dry ends? Just apply a few drops onto towel-dried hair and while you’re there, massage into cuticles and hands for the most luxurious of bathtime indulgences.
£50. Buy online .
Omorovicza Miracle Facial Oil
Best for: Mature skin types, dry skin types and those wanting to address firmness and elasticity.
A heavier facial oil that’s ideal for those looking to tackle wrinkles, fine lines and tone, its blend of rosehip oil, bakuchiol (a retinol-like compound), sea buckthorn berry oil, winged kelp extract (seaweed) and sweet almond oil makes for a more intensive treatment compared to other facial oils out there. With a texture rich enough to ensure skin feels hydrated but not at all greasy, you could opt to use it on its own, but should you be suffering from a bout of particularly wintry dry skin, simply mix a drop or two with your night moisturiser to get your skin back its best.
£75. Buy online .
Sunday Riley Luna Sleeping Night Oil
Best for: Reducing the visible signs of ageing, i.e. wrinkles and increased pore size.
Containing trans-retinol ester, a member of the retinoids anti-ageing family, anti-inflammatory blue tansy (oil) and German chamomile, cold-pressed avocado seed oil and chia seed oil and anti-irritant cape chamomile, we found that this particular overnight treatment was great at making a noticeable difference when it came to reducing the visible signs of ageing. "It's a must for anyone concerned with ageing or lack of radiance," says our Editor-in-chief Susannah Taylor. "I am a huge fan of all Sunday Riley products and if you saw her skin in person, you'd be too!" She adds, "I love this Luna night oil as it really packs a punch but is gentle on the skin at the same time. Containing a form of retinol, it helps with lines and anti-ageing and when I've used it in the past it appears to help with spots too, leaving skin generally clearer, smoother and glowy. Containing blue tansy, it's properly blue - but don't be put off by the colour, as it disappears on application." It's a pricier buy, but certainly delivers the goods.
£85. Buy online .
