The 8 best aromatherapy products
From trouble sleeping to lacklustre skin there is an aromatherapy product which may be able to help. The practice of aromatherapy has been harnessing the powers of therapeutic essential oils for decades and these oils have beauty, wellness and even medicinal properties. Click through to see our pick of the best products for all concerns...
Best for: Sleeping
Sleepless nights screw up days and if we’re struggling to get our full forty winks there is only one product we turn to. We have all experienced that horrible, restless feeling of endlessly counting sheep (or more likely stressing about the latest work, money or relationship trouble) but a spritz of this soothing spray on your pillow will instantly calm your mind and help you drift off. Infused with lavender, vetivert and wild camomile to relax the mind and body, spraying your pillow with this will ensure you wake up feeling refreshed.
Best for: Relaxing
Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath & Shower Oil
There is nothing much more relaxing than sinking into a hot bath and feeling the tensions of a long day melt away. However, if we want to really, really relax it’s Aromatherapy Associates Deep Relax Bath & Shower Oil we call on. The powerful blend of vetivert, camomile and sandalwood smells absolutely divine, feels nourishingly soft on the skin and creates a zen like state of restful relaxation for both the body and mind. Best used before bed - after a bath of this stuff you won’t be able to do much else.
Best for: Stress relief
Neom Moment of Calm Scented Candle
Candles have long had calming associations and there is something extremely stress relieving about taking a moment to indulge in the ritual of setting a candle alight. Candles and aromatherapy oils makes for a powerful combo and this is something that Neom Organics specialise in. Their candles contain the highest possible percentage of the purest essential oils (14-18 ml per candle to be precise) and truly transform the way you feel. This blend of rose and neroli does not only fill your home with a truly lovely scent but will instantly lift your mood and calm your mind - the perfect antidote to a stressful day.
Best for: Escape
Stuck at your desk and dreaming of far away lands? We’ve all been there. Now thanks to Scentered you can escape without even leaving your seat. Their Escape balm is a blend of a rich, woody oud, sandalwood and cedarwood, warming frankincense, amber and vanilla, and sweet, spicy Patchouli - simply close your eyes and be transported immediately to somewhere far more exotic. The best thing yet? All Scentered balms are designed to carry on the go (no oily product or leaky bottle here). A holiday in your handbag - we love.
Best for: Concentration
Constantly distracted or find your mind wandering? Sometimes we need a little help with staying focused and luckily there is an aromatherapy product suited to just this. Neal’s Yard Remedies ‘Study’ oil is part of the brand’s handy ‘remedies to roll’ range and this one utilizes the powers of essential oils including sunflower, orange and rosemary to boost your concentration. Keep a bottle at your desk, inhale at moments of distraction and conquer that to-do list.
Best for: Travelling
Whilst holidays are meant to be relaxing, often getting there is anything but. Disrupted sleep patterns, screaming children and long delays make for feeling rested and refreshed when you land near impossible. Fortunately this is where Aesop Ginger Flight Therapy comes to the rescue. Not a sleep aid as such (This Works Deep Sleep Pillow works wonders sprayed in a scarf on a flight) but an uplifting and refreshing pick me up. When the blend of ginger root, lavender and geranium is applied to your pulse points and inhaled you feel calm, collected and confident.
Best for: Glowing skin
As well as being powerful for the mind and soul, essentials oils are also extremely beneficial for the skin. Balance Me specialise in harnessing the powers of these oils within their products and their Radiance Oil is a Beauty Editor favourite and bestseller. Massaged into the skin after cleansing, the winning combination of oils including rosehip, moringa and camelia will lift both your skin and your spirits. Suitable for the most sensitive of skin (it’s got Sense & Sensitivity columnist Judy Johnson’s stamp of approval) this oil calms and balances the skin at the same time as restoring a radiant glow.
Best for: Energising
De Mamiel Restoration Body Serum
Beneficial for your skin and your soul, this body serum from de Mamiel is an absolute treat to apply. The lightweight yet intensely hydrating serum can be used instead of or under moisturiser and smells truly like summer in a bottle. Using the power of essential oils incluing lemon, rose and sandalwood this serum will not only benefit your skin but energise the mind and spur the body into action.
