The 8 best aromatherapy products

Best for: Stress relief

Neom Moment of Calm Scented Candle

Candles have long had calming associations and there is something extremely stress relieving about taking a moment to indulge in the ritual of setting a candle alight. Candles and aromatherapy oils makes for a powerful combo and this is something that Neom Organics specialise in. Their candles contain the highest possible percentage of the purest essential oils (14-18 ml per candle to be precise) and truly transform the way you feel. This blend of rose and neroli does not only fill your home with a truly lovely scent but will instantly lift your mood and calm your mind - the perfect antidote to a stressful day.