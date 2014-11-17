The ahhhh factor: 10 bath time treats to calm both body and mind
The 10 best bath time treats to calm both body and mind
It’s been a long day, you’re in that strange situation of feeling both tired and wired thanks to a long line of coffees, and your mind just won’t switch off no matter how many times you tell it to. You know what you need? A long hot bath. But not just any bath, one supplemented by a super tonic of replenishing skin and soul-soothing goodies.
Today’s bath time treats boast a bevy of extra perks, whether you’re looking to nourish dry skin, relieve sore muscles or a dose of aromatherapy. So, which one’s your perfect match? Click through our gallery for our edit of the best body care and conditioning bath time picks around for giving your bubble bath just the upgrade it needs…
To moisturise: Elemis Jasmine and Rose Milk Bath, £42
Nourishing and supremely moisturising, this luxurious milk bath serves as the perfect antidote for weather-worn skin. A conditioning cocktail of argan oil, vitamin E and jasmine and white lotus milks, work to restore suppleness and softness, topped off with a serenely exotic fragrance to help transport your bathroom to Barbados and back again half an hour later.
To boost wellness: ESPA Resistance Bath Oil, £28
Detox and de-stress with this wonderfully calming oil on your bathroom shelf. Enriched with a soothing combination of tea tree and eucalyptus, the deeply relaxing aroma works wonders for strengthening the most drained of limbs as well as pacifying the most frazzled of post-work nerves.
To relax muscles: Aromatherapy Associates De-stress Muscle Bath & Shower Oil, £40
Reward a good session at the gym with this enveloping bathtime bonus waiting at the finish line. An enveloping blend of rosemary, black pepper, lavender and ginger works together to provide the perfect post-workout indulgence, to give muscles a much-deserved rejuvenating treat after your favourite fitness class .
To boost your mood: Jo Malone Orange Blossom Bath Oil, £40
Feel like there’s a perpetual thunder cloud above your head? Add a few drops of this into a steaming hot bath to make way for a sunnier forecast. The perfect way for adding a dose of the outdoors indoors, (minus the wind and rain), the uplifting combination of clementine flower, orange blossom and water lily, orris and balsamic vetiver notes with sweet almond, jojoba seed and avocado oils makes for the best possible way to give both mind and body a much-needed high.
To unwind: Kiehl’s Lavender Foaming-Relaxing Bath With Sea Salts and Aloe Vera, £25.50
Relaxation in a bottle, this lux and bubbly bath time beauty provides all the incentive you need to get your head down at work so you can get home as soon as humanly possible. With a scent that instantly transports you from boardroom to bedroom, the duo of lavender and dead sea salts works on the senses, while aloe vera labours on lacklustre skin for ensuring you’re in the perfect frame of mind to hit the sheets.
To hydrate: Diptyque Paris Precious Oils for Body and Bath, £42
Enriched with macadamia oil, sweet almond oil and argan oil, this dual-purpose bath and body oil acts as the ideal pre and post-bath ritual. Either massage into dry skin that’s in need of a little extra attention or pop a few drops into your bath to instantly inject your tub with a hit of fast track hydration and help offset the skin-sapping effects of hard water.
To soothe: Connock London Kukui Oil, Soothing Bath & Shower Oil, £36
Conditioning, calming and cleansing, this skin booster of a bath oil transforms into a milky emulsion upon contact with water to soothe dryness, calm irritation and come to the rescue of all manner of epidermal qualms. It also smells exquisitely elegant.
To aid sleep: This Works Deep Sleep Bath Oil, £80
Trouble sleeping? While this isn’t a cure for insomnia , this bath oil certainly goes some way to setting the best kind of bedtime scene thanks to an elixir of calming ingredients that aid in quietening the mind. Containing a high quality blend of lavender, vetivert and camomile essential oils, it helps relieve tension in wound up muscles and brains for the perfect bedtime partner to accompany a mug of warm milk.
To multitask: Aveda Beautifying Conditioning Oil For Bath, Body and Scalp, £22
A top to toe secret weapon to have in your artillery, this bath oil acts as the ultimate SOS trans-seasonal saviour to replenish dry skin, ends and scalp in one fell swoop. Small but mighty, its combination of jojoba oil, rosemary and bergamot essences pack some serious punch to take defences against the elements to the next level.
To re-balance: Neal’s Yard Rose and Pomegranate Bath Oil, £14.75
A serving of serenity to fend off the storm, this oil makes for the perfect ally in helping restore some calm amidst the chaos. Providing a dash of relaxation to your bath, the mixture of damask rose, patchouli leaf, cedarwood and bergamot with skin conditioning organic pomegranate and apricot oils, it supplies the best kind of medicine for helping leave and forget the troubles of the day behind.
