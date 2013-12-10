The Advent Edit Day 10: Liz Earle Jan Constantine Stocking Collection

This year our stockings have had a seriously stylish upgrade. Let us introduce you to the Liz Earle and Jan Constantine stocking collection...

Created exclusively for Liz Earle, British designer Jan Constantine has designed a luxuriously lavish hand-crafted stocking fit for royalty, or indeed fit for a whole selection of Liz Earle beauty products (same thing really, right?).

This stocking is positively brimming with botanical treats, ranging from her widely popular Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser to her more opulent Orange Flower Botanical Body Wash - this beauty bag has all a girl needs to keep her skin looking gorgeous and glowing over the party season.

Not to mention, of course, that it’s all encased within a beautifully hand embroidered stocking that is sure to push your current knitted nightmare to the back of the cupboard and become the new festive family heirloom. I need not say anymore - this stocking sells itself.

The Liz Earle Jan Constantine Stocking Collection is £50 and available at uk.lizearle.com