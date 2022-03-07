The Advent Edit Day 13: Origins Limited Edition Bauble

There’s nothing more rewarding than those few days after Christmas, just before the New Year mayhem starts, where the leftover turkey has been demolished, the gifts have all been unwrapped and you finally have some time to yourself. Time to put your feet up with a mug of piping hot chocolate and cosy up with a rom-com - all that’s missing from this picture is of course a face mask.

This is where Origins can help with its Limited Edition Christmas Bauble. Inside this festive decoration you’ll find five deluxe sample size facial treatments, to give your skin a well deserved natural pick me up. This bauble of joy contains ‘Modern Friction’, a rich, creamy buffing paste to help exfoliate dead skin cells and illuminate trapped dirt; ‘Plantscription’, an anti aging serum which is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles as well as firm and lift the face and neck area; ‘Ginzing’, an eye cream, infused with coffee beans to help instantly reduce the facade of dark, tired eyes; ‘Drink up Overnight Mask’ which reinforces the skin's natural moisture barrier, and ‘Make a Difference plus +’, a non greasy, daily moisturiser to help restore radiance and luminosity.

If that doesn’t tempt you, for every bauble purchased, Origins, with the help of their partners at Global Releaf, will plant a tree to help promote lower energy costs and reduce air pollution. What more could you ask for in the season of goodwill?

£12, available from www.origins.co.uk