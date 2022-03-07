The Advent Edit Day 13: Origins Limited Edition Bauble

13 December 2013
get-the-gloss-orgigins-bauble-1

Take time out this Christmas and relax with luxury skincare in the shape of a bauble. Layla Webster tells us more...

There’s nothing more rewarding than those few days after Christmas, just before the New Year mayhem starts, where the leftover turkey has been demolished, the gifts have all been unwrapped and you finally have some time to yourself. Time to put your feet up with a mug of piping hot chocolate and cosy up with a rom-com - all that’s missing from this picture is of course a face mask.

This is where Origins can help with its Limited Edition Christmas Bauble. Inside this festive decoration you’ll find five deluxe sample size facial treatments, to give your skin a well deserved natural pick me up. This bauble of joy contains ‘Modern Friction’, a rich, creamy buffing paste to help exfoliate dead skin cells and illuminate trapped dirt; ‘Plantscription’, an anti aging serum which is clinically proven to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles as well as firm and lift the face and neck area; ‘Ginzing’, an eye cream, infused with coffee beans to help instantly reduce the facade of dark, tired eyes; ‘Drink up Overnight Mask’ which reinforces the skin's natural moisture barrier, and ‘Make a Difference plus +’, a non greasy, daily moisturiser to help restore radiance and luminosity.

If that doesn’t tempt you, for every bauble purchased, Origins, with the help of their partners at Global Releaf, will plant a tree to help promote lower energy costs and reduce air pollution. What more could you ask for in the season of goodwill?

£12, available from  www.origins.co.uk


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Explore More