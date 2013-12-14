The Advent Edit Day 14: Sarah Chapman Overnight Cashmere Collection

14 December 2013
get-the-gloss-sarah-chapman-overnight-cashmere-collection-1

For the ultimate night in, make a date with Sarah Chapman's Overnight Cashmere Collection. Katie Robertson shares why it's top of our wishlists

As a highly sought-after skincare specialist, Sarah Chapman is well known for her gorgeous Skinesis products and silky soft facials that guarantee a flawless finish. So, imagine our excitement when we found out that she was coming to all of our pampering party sessions from now on!

Okay, we confess it may not be Sarah herself, but it is her complete Overnight Cashmere Touch range and all the cosy trimmings.

Designed for a night of beauty indulgence, this set includes all of Sarah’s essentials; her Overnight Facial, Overnight Hand & Nail Treatment and Overnight Body Treatment. Not to mention it also comes with two cashmere comforts - a pair of snuggly socks and a hot water bottle that will warm the cockles of your heart.

With the Skinesis signature scents of jasmine, rose and tuberose, these treatments are known for their glowing and rejuvenating effects which lift and brighten the skin, and we’re sure a relaxing night in will work wonders for you too. Clear the diary and make a date to stay at home in Sarah Chapman splendour. Your skin will be as soft as the luxurious socks by bedtime…

The collection is £240 and available at  www.sarahchapman.net


