The Advent Edit Day 19: Ole Henriksen Blockbuster Kit: Ole La La Glow from Head to Toe

Anna Hunter 19 December 2013
get-the-gloss-ole-hendriksen-gift-set-1

The ultimate pre- and post-party gift set, get glowing with Ole Henriksen writes Anna Hunter

This Christmas, Santa’s bringing the day spa to your door in the form of this glow-giving box of skin saviours. Never mind the ‘Bad Santa’ reruns - this is the only blockbuster you need to pay attention to this season.

High definition, leading lady lustre will be yours in a flash courtesy of cult Truth Serum Collagen Booster and Sheer Transformation Brightening Moisturiser. Pre-party, treat puffy peepers to the cooling, calming Ultimate Lift Eye Gel and give pasty limbs a boost with Rub’n’Buff Body Salt Scrub. After you’ve danced the night away, whip off your make-up with Truth To Go Wipes, or if you’re feeling more conscientious (and less tipsy…) African Red Tea Foaming Cleanser will purify, nourish and prep skin perfectly for pore-refining and wrinkle ironing Invigorating Night Gel.

When you’re looking to really clear away the Christmas cobwebs, spend an evening in with smoothing and retexturising POWER peel™ and circulation boosting Truth Eye Peel Concentrate. You’ll feel like new for NY 2013.

The set is priced at £59 and available from  www.lookfantastic.com


