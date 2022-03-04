The Advent Edit Day 19: Ole Henriksen Blockbuster Kit: Ole La La Glow from Head to Toe

This Christmas, Santa’s bringing the day spa to your door in the form of this glow-giving box of skin saviours. Never mind the ‘Bad Santa’ reruns - this is the only blockbuster you need to pay attention to this season.

High definition, leading lady lustre will be yours in a flash courtesy of cult Truth Serum Collagen Booster and Sheer Transformation Brightening Moisturiser. Pre-party, treat puffy peepers to the cooling, calming Ultimate Lift Eye Gel and give pasty limbs a boost with Rub’n’Buff Body Salt Scrub. After you’ve danced the night away, whip off your make-up with Truth To Go Wipes, or if you’re feeling more conscientious (and less tipsy…) African Red Tea Foaming Cleanser will purify, nourish and prep skin perfectly for pore-refining and wrinkle ironing Invigorating Night Gel.

When you’re looking to really clear away the Christmas cobwebs, spend an evening in with smoothing and retexturising POWER peel™ and circulation boosting Truth Eye Peel Concentrate. You’ll feel like new for NY 2013.

The set is priced at £59 and available from www.lookfantastic.com