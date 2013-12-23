The Advent Edit Day 23: Estee Lauder Global Anti-Ageing Gift Set

If you could gift wrap the solution to achieving perfect, flawless skin then this world and the women within it would be much happier this Christmas. For a while, we thought that goal was somewhat out of reach (sigh) - however, that was before we had been introduced to the new limited edition Global Anti-Ageing gift box from Estée Lauder.

Positively brimming with Estée Lauder's most innovative and multi award-winning products, this pack is set to be an absolute must-have on every beauty junkie’s wish list. Including the Revitalizing Supreme Creme, Advanced Night Repair, Revitalizing Supreme Eye Balm and Perfectly Clean Multi-Action Foam Cleanser/Purifying Mask, it’s a recipe for an immaculate visage. Each product alone is indeed glorious, but when combined as one pack these wonder creams have the power to both lessen the signs of ageing/wrinkles and prolong radiant, youthful skin - now that’s magic.

Do the impossible this year and give the gift of waking up to more beautiful looking skin - we think we might have just cracked this one...

The Global Anti-Ageing Gift Box is £70 and available from www.selfridges.com