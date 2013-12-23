The Advent Edit Day 23: Estee Lauder Global Anti-Ageing Gift Set

23 December 2013
get-the-gloss-advent-estee-lauder-global-anti-ageing-gift-set-1

Give the gift of good skin this Christmas with Estee Lauder's gift set - no woman should be without it, writes Katie Robertson

If you could gift wrap the solution to achieving perfect, flawless skin then this world and the women within it would be much happier this Christmas. For a while, we thought that goal was somewhat out of reach (sigh) - however, that was before we had been introduced to the new limited edition Global Anti-Ageing gift box from Estée Lauder.

Positively brimming with Estée Lauder's most innovative and multi award-winning products, this pack is set to be an absolute must-have on every beauty junkie’s wish list. Including the Revitalizing Supreme Creme, Advanced Night Repair, Revitalizing Supreme Eye Balm and Perfectly Clean Multi-Action Foam Cleanser/Purifying Mask, it’s a recipe for an immaculate visage. Each product alone is indeed glorious, but when combined as one pack these wonder creams have the power to both lessen the signs of ageing/wrinkles and prolong radiant, youthful skin - now that’s magic.

Do the impossible this year and give the gift of waking up to more beautiful looking skin - we think we might have just cracked this one...

The Global Anti-Ageing Gift Box is £70 and available from  www.selfridges.com


