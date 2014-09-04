The anti-ageing face serum that targets your genes

"Our genes hold the secret to ageing - we can now target the youth markers in our genes and switch off or slow down certain ageing pathways through cosmetics and nutrition," says Margo Marrone, The Organic Pharmacy co-founder. Cue the launch of the brand's newest serum which aims to boost your skincare regime a step further and you have an added ally in the battle against ageing that surprisingly delivers the type of goods befitting of its pricetag. And rightly so.

With research from geneticists at Imperial College London suggesting that gene expression could be targeted in order to turn back the clock, the new Gene Expression Lifting Serum from The Organic Pharmacy has been designed to act as a more technologically advanced topical active to supplement certain lifestyle changes in support of this theory. Containing a concoction of antioxidants, vitamins, stem cells, growth factors, hyaluronic acid and retinol to target pigmentation, wrinkles and loss of elasticity in one fell swoop, skin feels both firmer and more toned after continued use.

Richer than anticipated, it was also effective at restoring radiance to dull, tired skin and is best suited for mature skin types looking for a noticeable pick-me-up when other products are failing to produce the results you're looking for.

The Organic Pharmacy Gene Expression Lifting Serum is available from www.selfridges.com and is priced at £190.