The anti-ageing face serum that targets your genes

Ayesha Muttucumaru 4 September 2014
organic-liftingserum

The new Organic Pharmacy Gene Expression Lifting Serum aims to pause the ageing process on a deeper level - and it delivers, for a price...

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

"Our genes hold the secret to ageing - we can now target the youth markers in our genes and switch off or slow down certain ageing pathways through cosmetics and nutrition," says Margo Marrone, The Organic Pharmacy  co-founder. Cue the launch of the brand's newest serum which aims to boost your skincare regime a step further and you have an added ally in the battle against ageing that surprisingly delivers the type of goods befitting of its pricetag. And rightly so.

With research from geneticists at Imperial College London suggesting that gene expression could be targeted in order to turn back the clock, the new Gene Expression Lifting Serum from The Organic Pharmacy has been designed to act as a more technologically advanced topical active to supplement certain lifestyle changes in support of this theory. Containing a concoction of antioxidants, vitamins, stem cells, growth factors, hyaluronic acid and retinol to target pigmentation, wrinkles and loss of elasticity in one fell swoop, skin feels both firmer and more toned after continued use.

Richer than anticipated, it was also effective at restoring radiance to dull, tired skin and is best suited for mature skin types looking for a noticeable pick-me-up when other products are failing to produce the results you're looking for.

The Organic Pharmacy Gene Expression Lifting Serum is available from  www.selfridges.com  and is priced at £190.



You may also like

17 of the best face mists to suit every budget and skin type
The best budget supermarket beauty brands
Can't afford to get your colour done? Here's how to make your hair colour last longer at home
What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Vila satin midi skirt, was £24 now £19.50
Eyeko Beach Waterproof Mascara, £19
Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Shampoo, £50.99
Rare Beauty Warm Wishes Effortless Bronzer, £25
Sweaty Betty All Day High-Waisted Gym Leggings was £90 now £36
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in Hope, £22

More Gloss

Beauty
21 best Christmas beauty gift sets - whoever you're buying for
Beauty
Glossy Picks picks of the year – what we loved most in 2023
Beauty
We were first to try the Kate Moss Cosmoss Ritual treatment - here's our verdict
Beauty
The secret beauty hub with all the best brands you need to know about
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Beauty
TikTok-hyped Bubble skincare sells a moisturiser every 10 seconds - and it's now available at Boots
Beauty
Glossy Picks: the gifts we're giving and hoping to receive this Christmas
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Explore More